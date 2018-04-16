SunTrust Ranks #1 in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction with Home Equity Line of Credit

"Receiving top honors for customer satisfaction with home equity lines validates our attention to serving client needs," said Ellen Koebler, head of consumer solutions at SunTrust. "We provide relevant home equity line of credit solutions combined with personal advice throughout the borrowing process to help our clients understand their options and make confident financial decisions."

The U.S. Home Equity Line of Credit Satisfaction Study measures overall customer satisfaction and was fielded in January 2018. The study is based on responses from more than 4,008 HELOC borrowers. SunTrust scored 869 on a 1,000 point scale, the highest of any lender.

For more information about the U.S. Home Equity Line of Credit Satisfaction Study, visit jdpower.com/resource/us-home-equity-line-credit-study.

About SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of December 31, 2017, SunTrust had total assets of $206 billion and total deposits of $161 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a marketing, consumer intelligence, and data and analytics company that helps its clients measure, understand and improve the key performance metrics that drive their growth and profitability. J.D. Power's industry benchmarks, unique data and analytics platform and reputation for independence and credibility has established the company as one of the world's most well-known and trusted providers of Voice of the Customer insights. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in North/South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. For more information on car reviews and ratings, car insurance, health insurance, cell phone ratings, and more, visit JDPower.com.

