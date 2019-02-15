SunTrust to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Thursday, April 18, 2019

ATLANTA, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) announced today that it plans to release first quarter 2019 results on Thursday, April 18, 2019. SunTrust management will host a conference call that morning and details are as follows:

Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Dial-in: Individuals may call in beginning at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing 1-877-209-9920 (Passcode: SunTrust). Individuals calling from outside the United States should dial 1-612-332-1210 (Passcode: SunTrust) Webcast/Presentation: The live webcast and accompanying slides will be available at investors.suntrust.com Replay Information: A replay of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the call ends on April 18, 2019, and will remain available until May 18, 2019, by dialing 1-800-475-6701 (domestic) or 1-320-365-3844 (international) (passcode: 445929)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of December 31, 2018, SunTrust had total assets of $216 billion and total deposits of $163 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

SOURCE SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Related Links

www.suntrust.com

