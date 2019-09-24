SunTrust to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Thursday, October 17, 2019

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) announced today that it plans to release third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, October 17, 2019. SunTrust management will host a conference call that morning and details are as follows:

Time:

10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Dial-in:

Individuals may call in beginning at 9:45 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing   1-877-209-9920 (Passcode: SunTrust).  Individuals calling from outside the United States should dial 1-612-332-1210 (Passcode: SunTrust)

Webcast/Presentation:

The live webcast and accompanying slides will be available at investors.suntrust.com

Replay Information:

A replay of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the call ends on October 17, 2019, and will remain available until November 18, 2019, by dialing 1-800-475-6701 (domestic) or 1-320-365-3844 (international) (passcode: 472691)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of June 30, 2019, SunTrust had total assets of $222 billion and total deposits of $161 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

