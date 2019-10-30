SunTrust Wins 2019 Mortgage Bankers Association Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award

SunTrust was one of five 2019 MBA Residential Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award recipients, and was recognized as a Market Outreach Strategies Award winner for its Inclusive Lending/CRA Strategy and the many initiatives that have been developed to support clients, partners, teammates and communities.

"In recent years, diversity and inclusion efforts have been a main focus of MBA and our members," said Brian Stoffers, CMB, 2020 MBA Chairman, and Global President, Debt & Structured Finance at CBRE. "This year's award recipients have shown their commitment to fostering D&I programs that benefit their organizations as well as the entire real estate finance industry."

"The SunTrust Inclusive Lending/CRA Strategy has allowed us to maximize our support of emerging client populations, our referral partners, and the communities that we serve. We are honored and grateful to be recognized for our work in this area, and we applaud the MBA for advancing this issue in our industry." said SunTrust Inclusive Lending/CRA Strategy Manager Anthony Weekly.

To determine this year's Organizational Diversity, Market Outreach Strategies, and Non-Lender award winners, submissions were reviewed by two groups of judges consisting of members of MBA's Diversity and Inclusion Committee and MBA staff. The companies were scored by the quality of their overall submission, identification of a target audience and annual goals, demonstration of a tangible benefit to participants and the overall enterprise, and the replicability of the program. Innovative program approaches and potential success in broadening the culture of the organization through the values of diversity and inclusion were also considered.

To learn more about MBA's Diversity and Inclusion efforts, please visit mba.org/diversity.

About SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of September 30, 2019, SunTrust had total assets of $227 billion and total deposits of $168 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

ABOUT MORTGAGE BANKERS ASSOCIATION:

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the national association representing the real estate finance industry, an industry that employs more than 280,000 people in virtually every community in the country. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the association works to ensure the continued strength of the nation's residential and commercial real estate markets, to expand homeownership, and to extend access to affordable housing to all Americans. MBA promotes fair and ethical lending practices and fosters professional excellence among real estate finance employees through a wide range of educational programs and a variety of publications. Its membership of over 2,300 companies includes all elements of real estate finance: mortgage companies, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, thrifts, REITs, Wall Street conduits, life insurance companies, and others in the mortgage lending field. For additional information, visit MBA's Web site: www.mba.org.

SOURCE SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Related Links

www.suntrust.com

