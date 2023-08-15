Suntuity Renewables Unveils Direct-to-Consumer Online Platform

Goal to Make the Solar Purchasing Process Simpler, More Accessible, and 20-30% More Affordable than National Average

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntuity Renewables ("Suntuity'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, today unveiled a direct-to-consumer platform designed to make the solar purchasing experience more convenient and affordable. The all-new platform, seamlessly integrated into suntuityrenewables.com and powered by Solar Quote, provides homeowners with a comprehensive solution to design their solar systems, choose equipment, qualify for financing, complete contracts, and schedule site surveys, all within a centralized, user-friendly interface.

Purchase solar online with Suntuity's direct-to-consumer platform.
"Our introduction of a new direct-to-consumer platform represents a significant milestone for Suntuity and the solar industry as a whole. It addresses a critical need to transform the solar purchasing experience by making it more convenient, affordable, and accessible to more people," said Christina Bray, VP of Channel Sales at Suntuity. "Through this platform, advanced AI technology designs a tailored solar system for each homeowner, taking into account their unique energy needs and preferences. It's like having a dedicated solar expert guiding homeowners through the entire process, right from the comfort of their homes."

Key Benefits of the Direct-to-Consumer Platform:

  1. Empowering the Consumer: Suntuity's AI-powered direct-to-consumer platform revolutionizes the way homeowners navigate the solar purchasing process. Homeowners can now effortlessly receive a custom design, select ideal equipment and get fully funded online. This personalized approach provides homeowners a personalized solution to meet their desired energy goals.

  2. Affordable Solutions for Homeowners: Suntuity remains committed to making solar energy accessible to all homeowners. With the integration of the direct-to-consumer platform, Suntuity provides competitive pricing and flexible financing options, ensuring affordability for a wide range of customers. The AI platform provides homeowners with 20-30% savings compared to the national average published in Wood Mackenzie's US Solar Market Insight: 2022 Year-in-Review. By breaking down financial barriers, Suntuity enables more homeowners to embrace clean, renewable energy.

  3. Expanding Services and Benefits: Their AI-powered platform goes beyond traditional solar offerings. By offering a comprehensive suite of sustainable options, like battery backup services and energy storage, Suntuity empowers homeowners to embrace a greener lifestyle while enjoying the added benefits of energy diversification and efficiency.

"Our integration of Solar Quote's direct-to-consumer platform underscores Suntuity's dedication to providing the most advanced tool in the market," said Mark Campbell, Director of Digital Sales at Suntuity. "By empowering homeowners to take control of their solar journey, we are revolutionizing how solar energy is purchased and making it more accessible to a broader audience."

About Suntuity Renewables
Suntuity Renewables is a leading residential solar company in the country. The Company acquires customers, designs solar energy and home electrification solutions, installs and maintains those systems, and arranges third-party financing solutions for residential customers across the United States. The Company uses a mix of in-house and outsourced solutions to optimize growth, profitability and efficiency of its services which enable it to grow and scale. For further information, please visit shopsolar.suntuityrenewables.com 

About Solar Quote:
Solar Quote Inc. has developed a revolutionary DTC platform to help homeowners across the U.S. get renewable energy solutions while staying in control of their buying journey by leveraging AI technology to design and purchase online from beginning to end. Built on nearly a decade of research and technological innovation, Solar Quote Inc. is poised to change how consumers purchase electrification solutions for their homes. This software minimizes the need for sales representatives, maximizes the savings to the homeowner, and improves the overall customer experience. To learn more, visit www.solarquote.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Suntuity cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from its customers; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for its products and services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in Suntuity's industry and its ability to successfully compete with its competitors; and (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Suntuity on the date hereof, and Suntuity assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

