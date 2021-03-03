SunTx Capital Partners Named a 2021 Top 50 Private Equity Firm in the Middle Market

DALLAS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTx Capital Partners ("SunTx"), a Dallas, TX-based private equity firm that invests in middle market manufacturing, distribution, and service companies, was recently named one of Grady Campbell's Top 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market for 2021.

Founded in 2016, the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is the original awards program designed specifically to acknowledge leading small and mid-sized private equity firms in the middle market, and is entirely merit based. The list recognizes highly reputable private equity firms that have superb teams, exceptional track records, and demonstrate significant deal and fundraising activity.

"We are honored to receive this recognition and humbled by the group of excellent firms who join us on the list for 2021," said Ned Fleming, Founding Partner of SunTx. "Over the course of our 20 year history, we have built highly successful and enduring partnerships with business owners, and established a track record of creating value for all stakeholders, particularly investors and employees. During this time, we have always focused on investing in people and carrying ourselves with great dignity, earning a reputation in the marketplace that we are deeply proud of."

Nathan Grady, TOP 50 Program Director, said, "This year's TOP 50 list is exceptional. We are proud to support 50 leading middle market private equity firms whose relentless pursuit of excellence leads to significant advantages for their portfolio companies and limited partners."

Mr. Fleming concluded, "We are experiencing significant growth at SunTx and our portfolio companies. We look forward to updating the LP community on our exciting plans in the year ahead, as we continue to strategically allocate capital and drive top tier returns for our investors."

