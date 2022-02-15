SunTx Capital Partners Named a 2022 Top 50 Private Equity Firm in the Middle Market

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTx Capital Partners ("SunTx"), a Dallas, TX-based private equity firm that invests in middle market manufacturing, distribution, and service companies, was named one of Grady Campbell's Top 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market for 2022. This is the second consecutive year that SunTx is receiving this distinction.

Founded in 2016, the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is the original awards program designed specifically to acknowledge leading small and mid-sized private equity firms. It is entirely merit based and recognizes highly reputable private equity firms that have earned the trust of investors and business owners. In order to be selected, firms must have superb management capabilities, exceptional track records, and significant deal and fundraising activity.

"We are proud to be acknowledged by Grady Campbell for the second consecutive year, and to be listed among a group of firms that truly excel in their respective areas of expertise," said Ned N. Fleming, III, Founding Partner of SunTx. "For nearly twenty years, our firm has demonstrated a keen ability to build and support businesses across the Sunbelt region, enabling them to grow sustainably and execute on strategic objectives for the benefit of all their stakeholders. We are honored to be recognized for our track record of working collaboratively with portfolio management teams and generating top returns for our investors. We look forward to continuing to uphold the reputation we've earned in the years to come."

Kerry Grady, TOP 50 Program Founder, said, "This year's TOP 50 PE list is exceptional. We are proud to support these leading middle market private equity firms whose relentless pursuit of excellence leads to significant advantages for their portfolio companies and limited partners."

The full list can be found here.

About SunTx Capital Partners

SunTx Capital Partners, LP, is a Dallas, TX-based private equity firm that invests in middle market manufacturing, distribution, and service companies. SunTx specializes in supporting talented management teams in industries where SunTx can apply its operational experience and financial expertise to build leading middle-market companies with operations typically in the Sun Belt region of the United States. The capital committed by SunTx comes from the principals of SunTx as well as from institutional investors, including leading university endowments and corporate and public pension funds. More information about SunTx can be found at www.suntx.com .

