SunView Software, Inc. Establishes German Subsidiary to Support International Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunView Software Inc., the software company that pioneered artificial intelligence and machine learning for IT Service Management (ITSM), announced today the establishment of SunView Software GmbH in Frankfurt, Germany. This new subsidiary will serve as the primary base of operations for SunView's business expansion in Europe.

SunView's work in developing award-winning technologies purpose-built for ITSM is one of the key value points that will help to appeal to German customers. Willow, the innovative AI platform developed for their ChangeGear Service Manager product, applies advanced machine learning and natural language processing to increase self-service adoption, reduce ticket volume, and improve productivity on the service desk.

"Innovation in our products has always been a big focus for us at here at SunView," said Seng Sun, CEO of SunView Software. "We are excited to further expand our efforts internationally, enabling more enterprise businesses to utilize our latest technologies."

The company will partner with leading system integrators and technology resellers, focusing on the needs of the European customer base. These partnerships will help to establish SunView as a premier player in the German market, while accelerating global business operations.

"We are seeing a rising demand for service management solutions among the largest German market segment, which is referred to as German Mittelstand, as well as mid-size enterprise organizations across Europe," said Michael Hechler, Senior VP of SunView Software, who is also the Managing Director of SunView Software GmbH in Frankfurt. "We see tremendous growth potential for us in the European market, and Germany provides a strategic base for our expansion initiatives."

About SunView Software: SunView Software is a provider of IT Service Management software that helps companies to better deliver, manage, and monitor IT services across the enterprise. By combining Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies and a best-in-class software platform, SunView provides cost-effective and efficient solutions that enable more responsive IT for the organization.

SunView Software GmbH is located in Frankfurt, Germany.

