Sunwave Health and High Watch Recovery Center/Alina Lodge Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Behavioral Health Care

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwave Health, a leading provider of healthcare software solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with High Watch Recovery Center and Alina Lodge, two of the most respected organizations in behavioral health care. This partnership signifies a major milestone, as High Watch and Alina Lodge have implemented Sunwave Health's comprehensive platform, including its cutting-edge AI tool, MARA, across all aspects of their operations.

High Watch and Alina Lodge's Commitment to Excellence

High Watch and Alina Lodge embarked on a thorough search for a platform capable of managing the unique and multifaceted needs of their organizations. After evaluating several options, they found Sunwave Health to be the only provider capable of addressing every aspect of their complex business requirements due to its unified approach and focus on driving operational efficiency.

"When we began the search for a new platform, it was essential to find a solution that could scale with us and unify our operations across both High Watch and Alina Lodge. Sunwave Health's comprehensive platform, particularly its AI capabilities, stood out as the most developed in the industry. We are excited to enter this partnership as we continue to push each other to develop solutions that ultimately benefit the people we serve," said Andrew Roberts, CEO of High Watch Recovery Center and Alina Lodge.

Sunwave Health's Commitment to Behavioral Health Excellence

Sunwave Health is dedicated to forming partnerships that align with its mission to enhance the quality of behavioral health care through technology and innovation. The decision by High Watch and Alina Lodge to implement Sunwave Health's platform—including the AI-powered MARA—underscores the strength and versatility of the solutions Sunwave offers. This collaboration reflects the shared vision between both organizations to raise the standard of care in the industry.

Transforming Behavioral Health with Cutting-Edge Technology

This partnership marks a groundbreaking step in advancing comprehensive software solutions for behavioral health. By leveraging the full power of Sunwave Health's platform, High Watch and Alina Lodge are redefining what operational excellence and patient care look like in this space, setting a new standard that others will strive to match.

About Sunwave Health

Sunwave Health provides healthcare software solutions designed specifically for the behavioral health industry. With a focus on delivering integrated tools that streamline operations, improve patient outcomes, and drive efficiency, Sunwave Health's platform includes EMR, CRM, RCM, financial analysis, alumni management, and the AI-driven tool MARA.

About High Watch Recovery Center

Founded in 1939 as the world's first 12-Step treatment center, High Watch Recovery Center is dedicated to providing customized medical care and spiritual teachings based on the 12-Step principles to those suffering from addiction. More information can be found at highwatchrecovery.org .

About Alina Lodge

Since 1957, Alina Lodge has been a leader in addiction treatment, offering long-term residential care with a focus on discipline, structure, and individualized treatment plans. More information can be found at alinalodge.org .

