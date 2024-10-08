Sunwave Health Expands MARA's AI Capabilities to Include Treatment Plans in the EMR and Becomes the First in the Industry to Extend AI Benefits to the CRM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwave Health, a leading provider of healthcare software solutions, is proud to announce, on the one-year anniversary of MARA, Patent Pending, that the groundbreaking AI now supports both clinical documentation and CRM functionalities. MARA's ability to document nearly 150,000 sessions monthly with the click of a button—no training needed—has made it an integral part of the care process, saving healthcare teams thousands of hours that are reinvested in what matters most: patient care.

Today, MARA's capabilities are expanding even further, allowing providers to seamlessly generate and manage Treatment Plans with the same ease and precision that has made it indispensable across clinical workflows. Alongside this, MARA is extending its impact beyond the EMR into CRM workflows, bringing its proven time-saving benefits to business operations.

A Year of Innovation: MARA's Impact

From group therapy sessions to Treatment Plans, MARA completes comprehensive narratives of major assessments with unmatched precision. What makes MARA even more extraordinary is its ability to adapt—configurable to take on different "personalities" that match the tone and style of the healthcare professional. Whether it's an MD, therapist, or nurse, MARA seamlessly adjusts, producing documentation that reflects the language and approach of each role.

Expanding into Admissions and Business Development (CRM)

MARA extends its AI-driven efficiencies beyond clinical documentation to support outreach and business development teams. MARA empowers behavioral health providers to connect with more patients while improving collaboration. This expansion enhances communication between business development and referral partners by automating large parts of the process. As a result, providers can make a greater impact on their communities.

Where other systems struggle with fragmented platforms, Sunwave's unified platform lets MARA access everything within a single, secure system. No data transfers, no exposure to HIPAA violations—just seamless, efficient operations. MARA delivers unmatched insights and performance, setting a new standard for operational excellence.

From Vision to Reality

"From the start, our vision was clear: unify everything. By creating a single platform that seamlessly connects all the data and operations of a behavioral health organization, we enabled something extraordinary—MARA. It's not just an addition to the system; it's the key that shows its true potential. When data flows together, remarkable things happen. We're not just leading the industry; we're reshaping it," said Elie Levy, Sunwave's Founder & CEO.

Simple. Proven. Unstoppable.

With just one click, MARA generates accurate, ready-to-use documentation and emails—no training needed.





Documenting nearly 150,000 sessions a month, MARA is setting a new standard for efficiency in the behavioral health industry.





MARA boosts productivity for clinical and business development teams, driving success across operations.

About Sunwave Health

Sunwave Health provides the most comprehensive software solution for the behavioral health industry. Our platform unifies clinical, operational, financial, and business workflows—enhanced by the AI-driven power of MARA—delivering an all-in-one system designed for the future of behavioral health providers.

SOURCE Sunwave Health