Sunwave Health Revolutionizes Behavioral Health Documentation with MARA, the AI Assistant

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwave Health, a leader in healthcare technology, proudly announces the launch of MARA, a patent-pending, innovative AI Agent designed to transform the landscape of behavioral health documentation. Since its launch on October 25, 2023, MARA has already made a significant impact by documenting over 100,000 patient sessions with this groundbreaking technology.

MARA, the Mental-Health Artificial Reasoning Agent, is crafted to revolutionize clinicians' workflow in the behavioral health sector. It streamlines the documentation process, ensuring accuracy and efficiency, allowing clinicians more time to focus on patient care. Lindsey Beezley, Director of Solutions Engineering at Sunwave Health, encapsulates the essence of MARA: "More Time for Patients, Less Time on Notes." This AI Agent is your partner in enhancing therapeutic strategies and outcomes through efficiency and unmatched accuracy.

"MARA has revolutionized our documentation and compliance, significantly speeding up the process." Post this

The MARA Advantage:

Ensured Compliance: MARA tackles the risk of non-compliance by eliminating copy-and-paste documentation habits, guaranteeing therapy notes adhere to stringent standards.

MARA tackles the risk of non-compliance by eliminating copy-and-paste documentation habits, guaranteeing therapy notes adhere to stringent standards. Improved Patient Outcomes: By alleviating administrative burdens, MARA fosters deeper clinician-patient connections and trust, directly contributing to superior patient outcomes.

By alleviating administrative burdens, MARA fosters deeper clinician-patient connections and trust, directly contributing to superior patient outcomes. Efficient Note-Taking: With MARA, the focus shifts back to what matters most—providing top-tier care for patients.

Client Testimonial:

Jimmy Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at Freeman Recovery, shares his insights: "MARA has revolutionized our documentation and compliance, significantly speeding up the process and alleviating clinician burden. We're keeping up with our 24-hour deadlines, and it's not overwhelming for our team anymore. Most crucially, it's freed up more time for client care, transforming patient interaction profoundly."

Future Expansion: MARA represents just the beginning of Sunwave Health's ambitious vision. Planned expansions will integrate MARA further into our unified platform, enhancing patient data and operational efficiencies across the board. Diego Soloaga, SVP of Product Management at Sunwave Health, comments, 'The adoption and positive feedback for MARA reaffirm our leading role in mental health innovation. We're excited to keep advancing the field.'

Founder's Insights:

Elie Levy, Founder/CEO of Sunwave Health, introduces MARA as a revolutionary AI agent, stating, "MARA is not just a tool for documenting patient sessions; it's a revolutionary platform that empowers healthcare professionals to provide better, more personalized care."

Sunwave Health invites behavioral health professionals and organizations to join the MARA revolution and experience the transformative capabilities of this cutting-edge Generative AI tool.

Freeman Recovery Corporate Summary:

Located in Dickson, Tennessee, Freeman Recovery specializes in evidence-based treatment for substance use and mental health disorders and is accredited by the Joint Commission. For more information about Freeman Recovery, visit www.freemanrecoverycenter.com.

Sunwave Health Corporate Summary:

Based in Delray Beach, Florida, Sunwave Health provides innovative healthcare technology solutions, focusing on the behavioral health industry. For more information about MARA and Sunwave Health, visit www.sunwavehealth.com/

SOURCE Sunwave Health