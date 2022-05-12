Sunway Communication Partners with BMF to Develop Next Gen Antenna

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway Communication, a global leading supplier of electronic components and modules related to RF, such as antenna modules, wireless charging modules, EMC/EMI products, precision connectors & cables, and passive components has partnered with Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) to develop next generation antennas. The companies have opened a joint development lab in San Diego, California.

For 5G and future antennas, advanced manufacturing techniques have evolved to meet the needs of small size with precises dimensions. The RF industry is moving more fully into mm-wave applications and with this, antennas and waveguides will need to get smaller and the traditional manufacturing techniques become more challenging.

"We have been looking for alternative approaches to meet the demands of miniaturization. BMF has quickly developed their technology and applied it in multiple industries. This joint development agreement will accelerate our efforts and advance our leadership position" stated Dr. Wilson Wu, Sunway EVP and GM, of Sunway USA.

"We are excited to partner with Sunway to help bring 3D printing technology into this application space," said John Kawola, CEO, Boston Micro Fabrication. "BMF brings the expertise of micro fabrication while Sunway brings their long experience with high value communication components."

This collaboration is led by Dr. Howard Liu, Sunway Chief Scientist/VP, Head of Sunway Antenna Research Institute and Chunguang Xia, BMF's CTO/Co-Founder.

About Sunway Communication Inc.

Sunway Communication is a world leading provider of RF connectivity related, and other performance-critical components and modules. The company involves in all stages of the product value chain: research, development, sales and manufacturing. The parent company, Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd, was established in April 2006 and was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in November 2010 (stock code: 300136). Products developed by Sunway include antennas, wireless charging modules, EMC/EMI solutions, cables, transmission lines and connectors, RF front-end components, and audio/RF modules, that are manufactured using precision metals, 3-D MID, molding, complex assembly and many other key processes. Learn more at www.sz-sunway.com.

About Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF)

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) specializes in micro precision 3D printing. The company's microArch system uses a 3D printing approach called PμSL (Projection Micro-Stereolithography) that leverages light, customizable optics, a high-quality movement platform and controlled processing technology to produce the industry's most accurate and precise high-resolution 3D prints for product development, research and industrial short run production. The technology represents a true industry breakthrough by empowering product manufacturers to capitalize on the benefits of 3D printing without sacrificing quality or scale.

Founded in 2016, BMF has offices in Boston, Shenzhen and Tokyo. For more information on BMF, please visit www.bmf3d.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

