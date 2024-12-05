Sunwest Bank Adds Jason Watson as SVP, Utah Regional President

Watson Joins Sunwest with Over 20 Years of Banking Experience

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is pleased to announce Jason Watson as its new SVP, Utah Regional President. In this role, Watson will be responsible for the development and coordination of all banking relationships, including profitability, strategic goals, and policies. He will also be responsible for creating and managing a cross-functional strategy to grow revenue in the local market through the growth of client and prospective client relationships.

"We are delighted to have Jason join Sunwest Bank," said Carson Lappetito, President of Sunwest Bank. "With his extensive background in commercial banking, he's a valuable addition to our Utah market. His wealth of experience promises significant benefits for our clients."

Prior to his current role as Utah Regional President, Watson was an SVP Senior Relationship Manager at Hillcrest Bank/NBH where he was responsible through the art of Relationship Management to acquire and develop and retain a commercial banking portfolio of clients ranging from $5MM revenue to $250MM revenue for the State of Utah. Previously, Watson lead business development efforts for Eide Bailly LLP, Zions Bank as well as Wells Fargo.

Watson attended Weber State University studying Professional Sales. He has also served as President of MountainWest Capital Network as well as several boards and committees throughout the state of Utah in his 26+ year banking professional career.

"It has been fantastic getting to learn all about Sunwest bank and the wonderful history it has already had here in Utah for many years," said Jason Watson, SVP Utah Regional President. "I am honored to join such a wonderful organization and look forward to the team of people I will be working with."

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit https://www.sunwestbank.com/ .

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $3.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Sandy, UT, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and Florida; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

