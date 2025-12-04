Sunwest Bank Appoints Brian Barry as SVP, Regional President Arizona.

Barry Brings Nearly 30 Years of Commercial Banking Experience to Sunwest

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Barry as Senior Vice President and Arizona Regional President. In this role, Barry will oversee the development and management of banking relationships across the state, driving profitability, aligning with strategic goals, and advancing key policies. He will also lead cross-functional strategies to grow revenue in the Arizona market through the expansion of client and prospective client relationships.

"We are excited to welcome Brian Barry to the Sunwest Bank team," said Carson Lappetito, President of Sunwest Bank. "With his extensive background in commercial banking and deep understanding of the Arizona market, Brian is a valuable addition to our leadership. His expertise and relationships will be instrumental in helping us deliver exceptional value to our clients and communities."

Barry joins Sunwest Bank from BOKF, where he served as Senior Vice President and Market Team Leader for Commercial Banking in Scottsdale, Arizona, since 2014. He began his financial services career in 1998 and has dedicated the majority of his career to commercial banking.

Barry earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Arizona State University and a master's degree in Accountancy from the University of Phoenix. He is also a licensed CPA with the Arizona State Board of Accountancy. In addition to his professional work, Barry serves on the board of the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired and is a member of the Development Committee.

"I'm thrilled to join Sunwest Bank and contribute to a culture that values innovation, integrity, and community," said Barry. "As a bank built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, I look forward to serving our clients, supporting our employees, and helping Arizona's business community thrive."

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $3.5 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Sandy, UT, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and Florida; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

