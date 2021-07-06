SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry Selects Ex Libris Esploro to Demonstrate Impact of Research and Expand Partnerships

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is pleased to announce that the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) has chosen the Ex Libris Esploro™ research information management solution to transform the way in which ESF presents its research to the world. ESF will use the Esploro solution to capture scholars' output and data, showcase the college's research, and measure its research performance through analytics and benchmarks.

ESF has been a leader in environmental science for more than 100 years, and the work that ESF researchers are doing is critical to improving humans' interaction with the planet. Demonstrating research impact, facilitating collaboration, and creating future partnerships are key to the ESF research strategy.

ESF will use the Esploro solution alongside the Ex Libris Alma® library services platform and Primo® discovery solution, which are built on the Ex Libris higher-ed cloud platform. Data in Esploro can be used to enrich other institutional systems and reduce the need for manual data entry in research administration processes, activity reporting, evaluation, and other processes.

Director of College Libraries Matthew R. Smith commented, "Esploro represents an evolutionary leap in library services for the F. Franklin Moon Library, providing a complete tool kit for researchers, the library, and the institution. We anticipate that the Esploro research information hub, profiles, discovery portal, and analytics will be integral and transformative to how ESF presents itself to the world. It will help demonstrate our research impact as never before."

ESF Vice President for Research Dr. John Stella noted, "Among the most difficult tasks for the faculty are keeping abreast with the latest research and updating the presentation of their own accomplishments. We are excited to implement Esploro to tackle both challenges and to make finding collaborators and showing impact more efficient."

Ed Jamieson, Ex Libris vice president of research and student solutions sales, commented, "We are delighted to partner with the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. Esploro will enable ESF to manage research output and data in one place for all academic disciplines and to facilitate finding subject matter experts, enhance partnerships, and secure funding."

About SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) has been a leader in environmental science for more than 100 years and maintains vigorous research programs focused on water in the fields that include environmental chemistry, hydrology, and environmental and forest biology. ESF is the largest educational institution in the United States focused exclusively on the study of the natural and built environment. Members of the College community share a passion for protecting the health of the planet and a deep commitment to the rigorous application of science to improve the way humans interact with the world. The College offers academic programs ranging from associate of applied science to doctor of philosophy. ESF students live, study, and do research on the main campus in Syracuse, New York, and on 25,000 acres of field stations in a variety of ecosystems across the state.

About Ex Libris

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions that enable institutions and their individual users to create, manage, and share knowledge. In close collaboration with its customers and the broader community, Ex Libris develops creative solutions that increase library productivity, maximize the impact of research activities, enhance teaching and learning, and drive student mobile engagement. Ex Libris serves over 7,500 customers in 90 countries. For more information, see our website and join us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

