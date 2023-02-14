SUNY Fredonia Prioritizing Student Success with Akademos Partnership

Affordability, convenience, and a broader selection of course materials are the main drivers for choosing Akademos' online bookstore platform.

FREDONIA, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The State University of New York at Fredonia has partnered with Akademos to launch an online bookstore for the Summer 2023 semester. The on-campus bookstore will continue to operate in University Commons.

"When considering moving textbooks to the online platform, the most important factors for us were affordability, convenience, and accessibility for our students," said Darin Schulz, FSA Executive Director. "The ability to streamline the adoption process with technology was also a driving factor for the change and we are glad to know that these priorities will all be met in the coming semesters."

The new online bookstore launches this summer where students will have easy access to their required course materials with a customized student portal. The technology allows students to view the widest selection of textbooks at the best possible prices. "Most importantly, the bookstore staff will still be there to assist customers and continue to provide school supplies, Fredonia apparel, and other giftware," said Chris Zenns, FSA Director of Retail Operations.

Fredonia faculty will benefit from the same easy-to-use customized adoption portal and technology that lets them see the cost of the course materials prior to making a selection. The platform also provides data and analytics to help oversee individual student engagement and support student success.

"We are excited to welcome the State University of New York at Fredonia as a partner and continue to build our relationship with the SUNY system," said Akademos CEO Niraj Kaji. "As textbooks and course materials continue to shift more toward digital, supporting student success in new ways through technology is of the utmost importance."

SUNY Fredonia:

Founded in 1826, Fredonia is among the most storied in The SUNY system. It is home to over 80 degree programs in the arts, natural and social sciences, education, and business. Fredonia is known for its strong academic programs, attractive architecture and grounds, rich campus life, and commitment to student engagement and success.

Akademos:

A technology company focused on student success. Our online bookstore platform supports prioritizing textbook affordability with Equitable Access, Inclusive Access, and Student Choice programs. All aspects of course material purchasing and delivery are taken care of, so you can focus on what matters - student success.

