SUNY Students Invited To Create Videos On Dangers Of Drowsy Driving

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drowsy and fatigued driving is a serious traffic safety issue that nationally results in more than 328,000 crashes annually, taking a toll of more than 6,400 lives and 109,000 injuries. Drowsy driving can be just as deadly as drunk, drugged or distracted driving, and college students have a higher risk of falling asleep behind the wheel.

In an effort to reach college students, who statistics show are at increased risk of driving drowsy, the National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), a non-profit organization, is partnering with the New York State Department of Health and the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee to sponsor a "Stay Awake! Stay Alive!" PSA contest. The contest, open to students at the State University of New York (SUNY) campuses at Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Cortland, Oneonta and Stony Brook, invites them to submit 25-second videos that raise awareness about the dangers of driving drowsy.

"Everyone needs to be rested before they drive, but young people, especially college students, are at greater risk of driving while fatigued," said Michelle Anderson, director of operations for The National Road Safety Foundation. "Drowsy driving is not as widely discussed as impaired or distracted driving, which is why student videos will be helpful to call attention to this serious issue that impacts us all."

The winning videos will receive wide viewership via social media and also on TV stations throughout New York State and nationwide.

Rules and entry information are at http://nrsf.org/contests/stayawakestayalive. The entry deadline is Jan. 21, 2020. A free informational Stay Awake! Stay Alive! brochure is available at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/6587.pdf

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc., a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded more than 55 years ago, produces traffic safety programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency, pedestrian safety and a host of other safety issues. It distributes the programs free of charge to schools, police and traffic safety advocates, community groups and individuals. It also sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org and "Like" us on Facebook.

Media Contact:

David Reich

212 573-6000

david@nrsf.org

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation

Related Links

http://www.nrsf.org

