SUNY Upstate and Leica Microsystems Establish Center of Excellence in Microscopy

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNY Upstate Medical University and Leica Microsystems, Inc. have combined efforts to establish the Leica Microsystems Center of Excellence at SUNY Upstate. The new Center will support a mission to drive new discoveries and insights from scientific research performed using state-of-the-art imaging systems.

A signing ceremony will take place Thursday afternoon, November 14, 2019, at Weiskotten Hall between SUNY Upstate Medical University Interim Vice President of Research Administration Mark Schmitt, and Greg Eppink, General Manager Microscopy, Leica Microsystems Americas. The Center of Excellence features cutting-edge confocal and widefield microscopy technology such as Leica SP8 STED nanoscopy imaging, Digital Light Sheet (DLS) fast in vivo imaging, and Leica Infinity TIRF HP for super-resolution imaging at the cell surface, allowing researchers to capture images and video of the cellular and molecular processes of life.

"SUNY Upstate Medical University and Leica Microsystems have partnered together to establish the Leica Microsystems Center of Excellence in order to expand Upstate's missions in biomedical research and education. The Center will provide expertise from Leica on current and future developments in imaging technology that will lead to new discoveries," said Schmitt.

"With this agreement, we're enabling researchers at SUNY Upstate to push beyond boundaries of what can be visualized and quantified and fulfilling Leica Microsystems' mission to provide unrivaled insight for our customers," said Eppink. "We look forward to continuing this exciting alliance for years to come – it's an honor to serve the future of scientific research in collaboration with this top-tier institution."

"At Leica Microsystems we are actively seeking to collaborate with leading research institutions. SUNY Upstate scientists are world-renowned and their dedication to advancing our understanding of the mechanisms of life is truly inspiring," said Douglas Giszczynski, Director of Academic Programs, Leica Microsystems Americas. "We at Leica Microsystems are proud that they have chosen us as collaborators on this road to discovery."

The Center of Excellence will provide valuable feedback necessary to drive innovation in software, systems and workflow solutions while informing the applications and advanced imaging and analysis techniques of tomorrow. This supports the Leica Microsystems leitmotif of "with the user, for the user," established by Ernst Leitz I, the entrepreneur who led the business to world renown. For 170 years, Leica Microsystems has helped shape the future and continues to do so today with its latest digital innovations enabling new insights for research, medical, and industrial applications.

The opening ceremony for the Center of Excellence will begin at 4:00 p.m. on November 14 in Weiskotten Hall Room 103 and will be followed by a brief reception in the Setnor Hall Atrium featuring refreshments with the opportunity to discuss research opportunities at the Center.

Hands-on demonstrations of the imaging systems will be available to researchers at SUNY Upstate the following week. The Center of Excellence is located in the basement of Weiskotten Hall.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, the company is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy.

Leica Microsystems has six major plants and product development sites located in Wetzlar and Mannheim (Germany), Vienna (Austria), Heerbrugg (Switzerland), Morrisville (USA), and Singapore. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany. Leica Microsystems is part of Danaher.

SOURCE Leica Microsystems

