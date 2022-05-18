SUNY Upstate Medical University Auyon Ghosh MD, MPH, to be presented with $50,000 Partnership Research Grant from American Thoracic Society and Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

"I'm hopeful that this project and my future work will help people with sarcoidosis for years to come," says Dr. Ghosh. Tweet this

FSR seeks partnership opportunities with organizations that share their passion for improving the lives of those impacted by sarcoidosis. FSR is proud to partner with the ATS to provide early career researchers the financial support to gather pilot data and pursue innovative research projects. This grant makes it possible for researchers to pursue early-stage research essential in establishing career independence and in obtaining larger grant funding in the future.

"FSR is pleased to partner with ATS in order to provide funding support for this important research project. Collaborations like this one are vital to accelerating research in sarcoidosis," said Mary McGowan, FSR's CEO. "We look forward to the critical learnings that will stem from Dr. Ghosh's research efforts."

To learn more about FSR's research, please visit https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/fsr-grants/

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

Established in 2000, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure and improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org

