Sunyard Preview for Transact 2024: Introducing the Sunyard Payment Ecosystem

The Sunyard Payment Ecosystem includes the mobile payment App, terminals, and device management platform. With this system, not only can you lower your management expenses and rest assured that the transactions are safe and sound, but it also can help you stand out from competitors.

Here's What to Expect

S200

It's the first third-generation Android mobile POS, powered by Sunyard OS based on Android 13, which can be in-depth customized to meet versatile requirements. The 6.7-inch waterdrop display brings the latest tech trends and interactive experiences, making it significantly different from a typical terminal to offer you a mobile phone experience. In concert with the ergonomic design, solid craftsmanship, and durability improve the handgrip feel and service life greatly.

SunTMS

SunTMS provides an innovative management platform for the daily operation of partners. It includes device management, merchant management, Remote key injection, and value-added services.

Key Benefits:

Any terminal, any vendor in one marketplace

Real-time 3 rd party App push

party App push Excellent architecture design, faster and more accurate running

Monitor and query devices for a huge amount of information from various dimensions

Effective diagnose tools, including view of terminal operation logs and remote control of terminals

Powerful key management function to avoid security breaches, can generate, manage, and inject keys with more reliability

SunPay

SunPay is a highly compatible and deeply flexible payment application based on the Android system. It's compatible with VISA, Master, Amex, Discover, Pure, and UnionPay, which can easily help partners and customers pass the EMV L3 certification.

Key Benefits:

A complex and reliable architecture, with each element tasked to ensure seamless and secure transactions.

Pay at the table with bank cards, mobile wallets, and NFC wearable devices.

All in one - selecting your payment method, viewing the detail report, changing your settings, and getting important service information.

Swing by our booth at #1443 to explore a fantastic experience connecting with industry professionals, showcasing our latest innovations, and creating opportunities for collaboration.

About Sunyard Technology

Sunyard was founded in 1996 and has been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE 600571) since 2002. The company provides cost-effective and high-quality payment terminals and solutions, including Android mobile POS, traditional POS, Android electronic cash registers, and payment solutions- SunTMS & Sunpay. According to the Nilson Report, Sunyard is always at the forefront of POS terminal shipment.

