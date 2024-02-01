Sunyard Releases S200 - The First Third-Generation Android Mobile POS

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, a leading global payment solution provider, is proud to release the S200, the first third-generation Android mobile POS terminal, to provide a more optimized payment solution for the global market. The company's continual launch of products featuring new technology comes from Sunyard's drive to push innovation forward.

Android POS terminals have always been one of the main pillars of Sunyard activities. The S200 is a kernel upgrade from Sunyard's previous payment terminals, from appearance to functionality.

What sets S200 apart?

Powered by Sunyard OS based on Android 13, which can be in-depth customized to meet the requirements of PCI PTS 6.x.

The 6.7-inch waterdrop display showcases the latest tech trends and interactive experiences, making it significantly different from a typical termi nal by offering a mobile phone experience.

a mobile phone experience. A 13MP rear camera paired with a 2MP front-facing one, and 1D/2D barcodes scanner support reading even if scratched, folded or stained, including backlight and lowlight adjustments.

A large 7.2V/3350mAh battery capacity with low dissipation frees you from the concern of battery drain during the whole day.

Advanced communication technologies, 4G/ 3G / 2G/ Dual-frequency Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.1, and omni-channel payment, easy to carry with you and can be used in versatile field.

Customized configuration like charging dock, fingerprint module, etc., makes it easy and compact for expanding applications.

Solid craftsmanship and durability improve the handgrip feel and service life greatly, in concert with the ergonomic design.

Efficient, secure and easy to manage on SunTMS, based on Cloud storage architecture design, for local deployment and more value-added services.

Supplying customers with products that are outstanding in a technical sense is always a priority for Sunyard. We are proud that we are constantly striving to release new products as well as upgrades to our existing ones to better serve our global network of partners. Everything we do is backed by the expertise, support, and commitment that our partners already trust us for.

Our culture of care means we invest time, energy, and resources to develop products you can count on. We care about quality as much as you do. Whether you need advice, more information or to make an order, we're here to help.

About Sunyard Technology

Sunyard was founded in 1996 and has been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE 600571) since 2002. The company provides cost-effective and high-quality payment terminals and solutions, including Android mobile POS, traditional POS, Android electronic cash registers and payment solutions- SunTMS & Sunpay. According to the Nilson Report, Sunyard is always at the forefront of POS terminal shipment.

SOURCE Sunyard Technology Co.,ltd