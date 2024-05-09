Sunyard Will Showcase Innovative Payment Technology at Seamless Middle East 2024

HANGZHOU, China, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, the leading global payment solution provider, will participate in Seamless Middle East 2024 in the World Trade Center, Dubai from May 14 to 16, showcasing featured payment products based on Sunyard's latest technology and advanced solutions at Booth H6-B36. Sunyard will also demonstrate how its payment solutions can be applied to various scenarios to achieve more smart and efficient outcomes.

The Sunyard Payment Ecosystem is constantly updated to improve the customer experience and help grow businesses. With simple and accurate designs and permitting features, the whole products are innovated to thrive client's experiences, help merchants drive footfall, and create more business opportunity. Preview of the main products and solutions.

S200 Mobile Payment Terminal - Powered By Android 13

It's the first third-generation Android mobile POS, that can be in-depth customized to meet versatile requirements. The 6.7-inch waterdrop display brings the latest tech trends and interactive experiences, making it significantly different from a typical terminal to offer you a mobile phone experience. In concert with the ergonomic design, solid craftsmanship, and durability improve the handgrip feel and service life greatly.

SunTMS - Sunyard Terminal Management System

SunTMS provides a smarter POS management platform for the daily operation of partners. It includes device management, merchant management, Remote key injection, and value-added services.

Key Benefits

Any terminal, any vendor in one marketplace

Real-time 3 rd party App push

party App push Excellent architecture design, faster and more accurate running

Monitor and query devices for a huge amount of information from various dimensions

Effective diagnose tools, including view of terminal operation logs and remote control of terminals

Powerful key management function to avoid security breaches, can generate, manage, and inject keys with more reliability

SunPay - A Highly Compatible and Deeply Flexible Payment Application

SunPay is based on the Android system. It's compatible with VISA, Master, Amex, Discover, Pure, and UnionPay, which can easily help partners and customers pass the EMV L3 certification.

Key Benefits

A complex and reliable architecture, with each element tasked to ensure seamless and secure transactions.

Pay at the table with bank cards, mobile wallets, and NFC wearable devices.

All in one - selecting your payment method, viewing the detail report, changing your settings, and getting important service information.

Stop by our booth #H6-B36 and see our full portfolio of payment solutions for every payment scenario!

About Sunyard Technology

Sunyard was founded in 1996 and has been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE 600571) since 2002. The company provides cost-effective and high-quality payment terminals and solutions, including Android mobile POS, traditional POS, Android electronic cash registers, and payment solutions- SunTMS & Sunpay. According to the Nilson Report, Sunyard is always at the forefront of POS terminal shipment.

Get in touch:

[email protected]

www.sydtech.com.cn/en/

SOURCE Sunyard Technology Co.,ltd