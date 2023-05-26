Sunyard Wrap Up to Seamless ME 2023 Let's Get Smart, Sharp, and Seamless

Sunyard Technology

26 May, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, the leading global payment solution provider, has successfully shown the latest, cutting-edge payment solutions at the just past Seamless Middle East, talking about the advanced mobile POS terminals powered by Android, including i90, i80, i70, and how it can help merchants drive footfall through a streamlined digital payments journey. A large audience was attracted to discuss together.

Seamless is one of the key events covering the changing landscape of digital commerce. With nearly 25 years of experience, this multi-brand exhibition is known across the world as a vital strategic conference for the industry. 

"We had a blast at Seamless ME 2023. In general, we are extremely grateful for the exceptional level of interest shown towards Sunyard. As a pioneer in the fintech Industry, we feel it's important to grow the offering of our full-service payment solutions, not only POS technology. We discussed with the customer about our unique approach to creating better payments sustainability. We are thrilled to be part of this exhibition and can't wait to see what the future holds, " said by Mr. Shi, the VP of Sunyard Technology.

Within 2 intensive days of conferences, pitches, and business opportunities, Sunyard's newest Android POS products and latest acquiring solutions made their first debut on-site, gained a lot of popularity, in addition to the most innovative solutions across the payments, fintech, banking, retail, etc.,

The new i90 Android mobile terminal took the most spotlight. As a combination of traditional and smart experiences, i90 is designed with 4-inch touchscreen and physical PINpad. Clear sight dual camera technology enables 1D/2D barcode scanning under dim light or dark conditions. Widespread support of remote hardware and software service makes payments at your hand.

Sunyard Terminal Management System also attracted the audience's attention, to take payment acceptance business to the next level. It is a unified and consolidated portal encompassing merchant & POS terminal fleet management. Under easy implementation, you can organize, manage and monitor your device estate remotely, accelerate execution, and reduce complexity for faster time to business value.

At Sunyard, we're constantly expanding and evolving our portfolio of products to help you grow your business. Everything we do is backed by the expertise, support, and commitment that you already trust us for.

Our culture of care means we invest time, energy, and resources to develop products you can count on. We care about quality as much as you do. Whether you need advice, more information or to make an order, we're here to help.

About Sunyard

Sunyard Technology Co., Ltd, the leading global payment solution provider, is offering cost-effective, superior quality payment terminals and financial software products including payment password system, same-city liquidation system, corporate e-bank system, risk alarm system, etc. As the earliest listed financial IT company in China (SSE Code: 600571), Sunyard has achieved the leading position in the field of financial industry with more than two decades of professional experience. Based on the solid foundation in the domestic market, Sunyard is committed to expanding the international market according to its development strategy.

