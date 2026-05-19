Supabase scales a repeatable marketplace-led enterprise motion through AWS Marketplace using Clazar's cloud GTM platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supabase, an open source backend platform built on Postgres and serving more than 230,000 customers globally, is scaling its enterprise go-to-market strategy through AWS Marketplace with Clazar, the cloud sales acceleration platform purpose-built for launching and selling on cloud marketplaces.

Supabase onboarded Clazar to operationalize and scale marketplace execution across its sales, finance, and operations teams. Since then, Supabase has closed more than 250 AWS Marketplace deals across enterprise, startup, and self-serve segments.

Supabase Drives 350% YoY AWS Co-Sell Growth and Cuts Marketplace Ops Effort by 80% with Clazar

As more enterprise buyers shift toward AWS Marketplace to simplify procurement, consolidate billing, and leverage committed cloud spend, Supabase embedded marketplace execution directly into its GTM processes rather than treating it as an exception path.

Supabase achieved 350% year-over-year growth in AWS co-sell opportunities, reflecting increasing enterprise demand for marketplace-based procurement and deeper alignment with AWS.

To support this growth, Supabase streamlined marketplace execution with Clazar, reducing inbound marketplace workflow steps from eight manual actions down to two steps. This resulted in an 80% reduction in manual effort, improving deal velocity while enabling the team to scale marketplace volume without adding operational complexity. With Clazar, Supabase moved from manual marketplace operations to a HubSpot-integrated workflow and launched a self-serve marketplace offering.

"As our enterprise footprint expanded, AWS Marketplace became a natural procurement path for many customers," said Fabrizio Cataldo, Head of Business Development - Partnerships at Supabase. "We needed infrastructure behind the scenes to support that growth without adding operational complexity. Clazar enabled us to scale our marketplace motion efficiently while maintaining speed."

AWS Marketplace continues to emerge as a strategic procurement channel for enterprise software, offering faster purchasing cycles, consolidated billing, simplified vendor onboarding, and the ability to apply committed cloud spend. Software companies that operationalize marketplace execution early are increasingly turning AWS Marketplace into a core enterprise channel.

"Enterprise buying behavior is shifting toward marketplace-led procurement," said Trunal Bhanse, CEO at Clazar. "Supabase built the operational foundation with Clazar to scale that motion quickly, demonstrating how AWS Marketplace can become a repeatable enterprise growth channel when execution is streamlined."

About Clazar

Clazar is the leading Cloud Sales Acceleration Platform for Go-to-Market teams to scale revenue on AWS, Azure, and Google cloud marketplaces. From listing to co-selling to revenue reconciliation and recognition, Clazar helps companies streamline and automate their entire cloud sales journey from a single, unified platform with zero operational overhead. Clazar integrates seamlessly with leading CRMs, offers robust governance controls, and fully complies with industry-leading security standards so that revenue teams can efficiently scale operations with complete peace of mind. Top companies like Pinecone, Perplexity, Replit, Confluent, and Supabase trust Clazar to power their success on cloud marketplaces.

Speak to a Clazar expert.

About Supabase

Supabase is an open source backend platform that provides developers with a scalable Postgres database, authentication, storage, edge functions, real-time subscriptions, and vector embeddings for AI. Supabase enables teams to build and scale applications with a fully managed, developer-friendly platform built on open source technologies.

SOURCE Clazar, Inc; Supabase