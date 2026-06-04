Supabase Raises $500M at $10.5B to Accelerate Lead in Agentic Infrastructure

Announcing Multigres to scale Postgres for the largest workloads on the planet

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supabase, the open source Postgres development platform, today announced a $500 million Series F at a $10.5 billion post-money valuation. The round was led by GIC with all existing investors participating including Accel, Y Combinator, Craft, Felicis, Peak XV, and Coatue. Stripe is doubling down on Supabase with its second investment in the company and Salesforce Ventures joined the round. The funding comes just seven months after the company's Series E, bringing total capital raised to over $1 billion.

"Demand for Supabase is exploding. Our user base has more than doubled since the Series E and we've seen a 600% increase in databases year-over-year. Claude Code is the largest contributor since the start of the year. Agents are now deploying the majority of databases on our platform," said Paul Copplestone, Co-founder and CEO of Supabase.

Supabase has over 250,000 customers with many enterprises now turning to Supabase as the backend infrastructure for their AI-native applications. The platform works natively with modern AI tools, allowing agents to spin up thousands of customer databases per day. Supabase for Platforms, the product powering most of the top AI app builders, has had 370% customer growth in the past six months.

Multigres Preview Release

Today Supabase is releasing a preview of Multigres, an open source scaling layer for Postgres. Teams that outgrow a single Postgres instance are often required to migrate to a different database system, sacrificing the rich ecosystem and tooling. Multigres solves this problem. It is an open source horizontal scaling layer that brings sharding, zero-downtime migrations, and high availability to the Postgres ecosystem.

An early preview is available now under the Apache 2.0 license. Teams can apply to join the Partner Program at https://supabase.link/mg-partner.

About Supabase

Supabase is the open source Postgres development platform and leader in agentic infrastructure. The majority of AI app builders and more than 9 million developers use Supabase. Founded in 2020, Supabase provides a complete backend — Postgres database, authentication, storage, edge functions, real-time subscriptions, and vector search — alongside a growing marketplace of 100+ integrated partner tools. Learn more at supabase.com.

SOURCE Supabase