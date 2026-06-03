Supademo Launches AI Demo Agent That Demos Like Your Best AE, Killing the "Book a Demo" Form

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supademo, the interactive demo platform trusted by 200,000+ users, announced the launch of its AI Demo Agent. The AI Demo Agent is an always-on AI product expert that runs structured discovery, qualifies buyer intent, and delivers personalized product demonstrations on demand. It replaces the traditional "book a demo" form, giving buyers instant product access while giving GTM teams full control over how their software is demoed and qualified.

Introducing Supademo AI Demo Agents: always-on product experts that qualify leads, answer buyer questions, and show the right interactive demos in real time. Get started with agentic demos today: https://supademo.com/ai/demo-agents Speed Speed

For software buyers, evaluating a product means filling out long forms, waiting days for a call, sitting through scripted discovery, and often never seeing the product. Revenue teams, meanwhile, spend hours on repetitive early-stage calls with unqualified prospects. The AI Demo Agent eliminates that friction on both sides.

Supademo's State of Interactive Demos 2026 report found that 63% of interactive demos live in onboarding, while the buyer decision stage — where demos drive the biggest revenue lift — sits almost untouched. The AI Demo Agent fills that gap.

Unlike text-based chatbots that redirect users to help docs, the Supademo AI Demo Agent acts like a tenured product expert. It qualifies intent, answers technical questions, handles objections, and serves buyers the right interactive demos, videos, and decks in real time. Every conversation generates a session summary, surfaces intent signals, and recommends the next best step for sales teams.

The AI Demo Agent lives on your website and runs on Supademo's existing demo automation platform. GTM teams can deploy the agent on top of sales collateral they have already built.

"Buyers want to evaluate on their own time, and sellers want to spend theirs on actual opportunities. Supademo's AI Demo Agent fixes both sides," said Joseph Lee, CEO of Supademo. "Most AI sales agents are generic chatbots wired to help docs. They talk about their product but can't show it. Because ours runs on interactive demos, videos, and decks teams have already built, it shows the actual product and stays grounded in content GTM teams control," added Koushik Marka, CTO.

Supademo's AI Demo Agent is available today and already in use by leading B2B SaaS teams.

About Supademo: Supademo is the B2B interactive demo platform, recognized by G2 as #5 Fastest Growing Software Product, to create personalized product walkthroughs and agentic demos at scale.

SOURCE Supademo