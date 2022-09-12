Super Abrasives Market to record USD 3.13 Bn growth -- Driven by rising demand from the electronics and transportation industries

The report identifies 3M Co., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DR. KAISER DIAMANTWERKZEUGE GmbH and Co. KG, Gunter Effgen GmbH, Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools, Hyperion Materials and Technologies, Krebs and Riedel Schleifscheibenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, KURE GRINDING WHEEL, Meister Abrasives AG, Mirka Ltd., NORITAKE Co. Ltd., Protech Diamond Tools Inc., Super Abrasives, TOYODA VAN MOPPES LTD., Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, and VSM AG as some of the major market participants.

Although the rising demand from electronics and transportation industries will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Super Abrasives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Diamond



Cubic Boron Nitride

The market growth will be significant in the diamond segment over the forecast period. The expansion of the construction industry in developing economies, such as China, India, and Brazil will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

APAC is the major market for super abrasives, occupying 47% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as rising middle-class income, fast urbanization, and a shift in working-class lifestyles.

Super Abrasives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the super abrasives market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Super Abrasives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist super abrasives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the super abrasives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the super abrasives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of super abrasives market vendors

Related Reports:

Super Abrasives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.82 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DR. KAISER DIAMANTWERKZEUGE GmbH and Co. KG, Gunter Effgen GmbH, Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools, Hyperion Materials and Technologies, Krebs and Riedel Schleifscheibenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, KURE GRINDING WHEEL, Meister Abrasives AG, Mirka Ltd., NORITAKE Co. Ltd., Protech Diamond Tools Inc., Super Abrasives, TOYODA VAN MOPPES LTD., Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, and VSM AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Diamond - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Diamond - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Diamond - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Diamond - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Diamond - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cubic boron nitride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cubic boron nitride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cubic boron nitride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cubic boron nitride - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cubic boron nitride - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 94: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 96: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Carborundum Universal Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Carborundum Universal Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Carborundum Universal Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Carborundum Universal Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 105: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 106: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news



Exhibit 108: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

10.7 DR. KAISER DIAMANTWERKZEUGE GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 110: DR. KAISER DIAMANTWERKZEUGE GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 111: DR. KAISER DIAMANTWERKZEUGE GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: DR. KAISER DIAMANTWERKZEUGE GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.8 Gunter Effgen GmbH

Exhibit 113: Gunter Effgen GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: Gunter Effgen GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Gunter Effgen GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools

Exhibit 116: Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools - Overview



Exhibit 117: Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools - Key offerings

10.10 Meister Abrasives AG

Exhibit 119: Meister Abrasives AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: Meister Abrasives AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Meister Abrasives AG - Key offerings

10.11 NORITAKE Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: NORITAKE Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: NORITAKE Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: NORITAKE Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: NORITAKE Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG

Exhibit 126: Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG - Overview



Exhibit 127: Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio