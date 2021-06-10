Super Absorbent Polymers Market Size Worth $14.67 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.1%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global super absorbent polymers market size is expected to reach USD 14.67 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 6.1% from 2021 – 2028. Growing awareness regarding the hygiene of infants driving demand for baby diapers, which in turn contributing to the exponential market growth. In addition to this, the rapidly growing aged population in several countries such as Greece, Japan, and Italy boosting the penetration of adult diapers, augmenting the overall market development. Increasing government initiatives to promote the use of super absorbent polymer in water-scarce regions, owing to its key property of water retention, making it ideal for agricultural products. Moreover, a rise in disposable income coupled with increasing spending on personal care products further driving the market growth.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Based on type , the sodium polyacrylate segment dominated the market in terms of volume and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to its rising use in making personal hygiene products .

, dominated the market in terms of volume and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to . In terms of application , the baby diapers segment accounted largest revenue share, on account of increasing awareness regarding baby hygiene coupled with a huge rise in birth rate across the globe .

, accounted largest revenue share, on account of coupled with a huge . Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., headquartered in Japan and a leading chemical manufacturer, has successfully developed a novel superabsorbent polymer having a high level of super-fast-drying absorption property.

COVID-19 Impact

The global super absorbent polymer market has experienced substantial growth for the last several years. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 harmed the market due to the low efficiency of production amid lockdown restrictions. On the other side, hygiene and medical solutions & products are highly demanded on the surge of COVID-19 cases globally, resulting in a positive impact on the market. Super absorbent polymers find wide application in the manufacturing of wipes and diapers that have tremendous demand in medical facilities.

Regional Developments

Asia-Pacific emerged as the most promising super absorbent polymer market and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region's rapid growth can be attributed to rising demand for personal hygiene products and increasing agricultural activities. The regional market of Europe is one of the leading revenue contributors on account of changing lifestyles and the rapidly evolving e-commerce sector in the region.

Competitive Outlook

Leading companies are emphasizing strengthening their foothold and increasing market penetration. They are also working hard to grow their network, developing high-quality products, and expanding their business in different regions. Key players operating in the super absorbent polymer market BASF (Germany), Nippon Shokubai (Japan), Evonik (Germany), LG Chem (South Korea), SDP Global (Japan), Formosa (Taiwan), Yixing Danson (China), Satellite Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Sumitomo (Japan), and Kao Corporation (Japan). The market is highly concentrated and focusing on gaining a competitive edge through mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, etc. German company Evonik acquired Porocel Group, a U.S.-based company for USD 210 million, in the year 2020. It enables the organization to expand the catalysts portfolio and boost the catalyst business segment.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Chemical and Cosmetics Company

Chemical and Cosmetics Company Demand Side: Hospitals, Agriculture Applications, Household Use

Hospitals, Agriculture Applications, Household Use Regulatory Side: Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Polaris Market Research has segmented the super absorbent polymer market report on the basis of type, application, and region:

Super Absorbent Polymers, Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide, Copolymers

Others

Super Absorbent Polymers, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Agriculture

Baby Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products

Female Hygiene Products

Others

Super Absorbent Polymers, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Malaysia



Indonesia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

