Super Absorbent Polymers Market Size Worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 7.5%: Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market will be worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of the market can be attributed to the surging demand from the manufacturers of baby diapers and the rising government initiatives to increase the applications of SAP in agricultural products for efficient management of irrigation water.

The growing geriatric population, coupled with the rising birth rate, is expected to boost the demand for adult and baby diapers, which will increase the usage of super absorbent polymers. The growing number of urinary incontinence cases among the geriatric population is expected to drive the product demand. The increasing focus of manufacturers on product innovation with cost benefits and more water retention capabilities is projected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. Increasing investments in R&D to develop bio-based SAP will boost growth opportunities in the future.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/170

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2017 , a new high-performance SAP 'FAVOR max' was launched by Evonik Industries AG in order to make the urinary continence products and baby & adult diapers even more reliable and absorbent. The new product was launched to expand its product portfolio among customers and to remain competitive in the professional market.

, a new high-performance SAP 'FAVOR max' was launched by Evonik Industries AG in order to make the urinary continence products and baby & adult diapers even more reliable and absorbent. The new product was launched to expand its product portfolio among customers and to remain competitive in the professional market. Sodium Polyacrylate held the largest market share of 44.6% in the year 2019 as it is widely utilized in the production of disposable adult and baby diapers, female hygiene products, and adult urinary incontinence products.

Personal Hygiene is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for disposable baby diapers owing to the rising birth rate. The growing hygiene awareness has resulted in an increased demand for female hygiene products.

The agriculture segment is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period as the super absorbent polymers are extensively used in horticulture, gardening, golf course, and forestry. Besides, the capabilities of water retention and absorption of the SAP has driven the product demand in the agricultural segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising urbanization coupled with growing disposable income and increasing birth-rate.

region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising urbanization coupled with growing disposable income and increasing birth-rate. Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polysaccharides

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers)

Industrial

Medical (Wound Dressing)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:

Polyolefin Market By Application (Film and Sheet, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Profile Extrusion, Others), By Technology (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Thermoplastic Olefin, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Bioplastics Market By Type (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable), Distribution Channel, Application (Packaging, Textile, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Building & Construction), Forecasts to 2027

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Urethane, Epoxy), By Technology (Electron Beam, Sputtering), By Application (Eyewear, Electronic, Solar Panels, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027

Agricultural Films Market By Type (High-density Polyethylene, Linear Low-density Polyethylene, Ethylene-vinyl Acetate, Low-density Polyethylene, Reclaim), By Application (Geomembrane film, Silage film, Mulch film, Greenhouse covering), Forecasts to 2027

Cathode Materials Market By Material (Lead Dioxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate), By Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion), By Application (Energy Storage, Automotive, Consumer Electronics), Forecasts to 2027

Nanopatterning Market By Type (Nanoimprint Lithography, E-beam lithography, Others), By Technology (Soft lithography, UV nanoimprint lithography, Others), Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Read full Press Release at : https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-super-absorbent-polymers-market

SOURCE Emergen Research