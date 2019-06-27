Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Worth $12.9 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market by Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide, Copolymers), Application (Personal Hygiene, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial, Packaging, Construction, Oil & Gas), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Super Absorbent Polymers Market is projected to grow from USD 9.0 billion in 2019 to USD 12.9 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the growing population, increasing demand for fluffless diapers, and usage of SAP in agriculture applications.

Sodium polyacrylate is projected to lead the super absorbent polymers market between 2019 and 2024

Based on type, sodium polyacrylate accounted for the largest share of the super absorbent polymers market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Sodium polyacrylate is often called the "super slurper" because of its ability to absorb as much as 400–800 times water than its mass. It is the most commonly used SAP used in today's disposable diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, and similar applications.

The agriculture application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024

Agriculture is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. SAPs are used in agriculture for its water retention capabilities. SAP acts like a micro water reservoir and can absorb water from rainfall or excessive irrigation. It typically absorbs around 400-800 times water of its own weight and releases that water slowly upon the root demand through osmotic pressure difference. This prevents water loss in soil and results in improved growth rate. SAP can also help save water by reducing irrigation frequency, can act as a soil conditioner, and can help overcome drought conditions. The other important application areas of agricultural SAP can broadly be categorized into gardening, horticulture, forestry, lawns, playgrounds, and golf course. Over the past few years, SAP consumption in agriculture has been driven by increasing crop production from the developing nations. The growing population and increased demand for food in developing nations are the key factors driving the demand for SAP in the agriculture application.

Demand for super absorbent polymers is projected to grow the fastest in APAC during the forecast period

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for super absorbent polymers, globally. Growing population, increasing industrialization, economic development, and biodiversity are the key factors attributed to the growth of the SAP market in APAC. The demand for diapers is very high in APAC owing to its large population. Agriculture is one of the biggest sectors in the region. Availability of fresh water is a serious issue in the region due to increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional flood, increase in pollution level, and others.

The key companies profiled in this research report on the Super Absorbent Polymers Market include Nippon Shokubai (Japan), BASF (Germany), Evonik (Germany), Sumitomo (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), SDP Global (Japan), Formosa (Taiwan), Yixing Danson (China), Satellite Science & Technology Co., Ltd.(China), and Kao Corporation (Japan).

