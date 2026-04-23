Super Age Launches the World's First Longevity Fitness Event: Train for Your Life

New competition taps into the $5T+ longevity economy, redefining performance across healthspan, resilience, and human potential

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Age, one of the fastest-growing brands in the longevity space with a community of more than 1 million engaged subscribers, today announced the launch of the Super Age Games — the first competition designed to measure and extend human healthspan.

"The Games isn't just about adding years to your life — it's about adding life to your years: more time to travel, play with your kids, do what you love," says Super Age founder David Harry Stewart. "That's worth training for."

At a time when living to 100 is becoming an expectation rather than an exception, the Super Age Games introduce a bold new question: What does it mean to compete — and win — over a lifetime?

A New Model of Performance

Unlike traditional athletic events that prioritize peak output, the Super Age Games will evaluate people across a multidimensional framework of health and performance, including:

Strength and endurance

Cognitive fitness and mental performance Relational intelligence and social capacity

Metabolic and biological health markers

By combining competition with personalized data and insights, the Games aim to redefine success as the ability to live a longer, healthier, and more fulfilling life — sustaining physical performance across decades, not just peak fitness moments.

Built for the Longevity Economy

The launch comes as the global longevity economy surpasses $5 trillion and accelerates toward an estimated $8 trillion. As consumers increasingly invest in extending their healthspan, the Super Age Games are positioned as a flagship IRL platform at the center of this movement.

Through a fully integrated model, partners will engage audiences across:

A multi-month training journey and content series via The Super Age Standard platform

Premium editorial distributed to Super Age's 1M+ audience Immersive on-site brand activations

Social, digital, and experiential storytelling

From Media Platform to Movement

Super Age rapidly scaled its influence through its flagship newsletter, The Mindset, which surpassed 1 million subscribers in under a year. The brand now has 3.7 million subscribers across its multiplatform content ecosystem. With the launch of the Super Age Games, the company expands into live experiences — creating a powerful intersection of content, community, and commerce.

The Games are expected to attract a highly engaged audience of health-conscious, performance-driven individuals, as well as leading voices in fitness, medicine, and longevity science. Founding sponsors include Altra, WHOOP, PUR, Braun and NeuroTracker with scientific and performance advisory from The Buck Institute for Research on Aging and Dr. Andy Walshe.

"Longevity science has given us the healthspan markers that matter: VO2 max, grip strength, balance, working memory, even relationships. The Super Age Games put all of them in one place, on one day, so people can actually see where they stand," says Dr. Eric Verdin, CEO of The Buck Institute.

Event Details

Event: Super Age Games

Website: games.superage.com Location: New York City Date: November 7, 2026 Format: 8 trial circuits testing interconnected longevity systems, bespoke fan experiences, and more

Super Age Games Participants: 1,000

About Super Age

Super Age is a longevity media and experiences company dedicated to helping people extend their healthspan and unlock their full potential. Through its flagship newsletter, immersive programs, and expert-led content, Super Age reaches a global audience of more than 1 million subscribers exploring the science and practice of living longer, better.

SOURCE Super Age