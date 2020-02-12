Super-Agent Leigh Steinberg To Receive 11th Annual Experience, Strength And Hope Award® For His Revealing Memoir: The Agent

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Writers In Treatment, 'celebrating recovery and the arts,' is proud to announce this year's honoree, Sports Super-Agent, Leigh Steinberg, the inspiration for Tom Cruise's role in the Oscar-winning film, Jerry Maguire. The show takes place Thursday, March 19th at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The Experience, Strength and Hope award is given in recognition of an individual's memoir including their honest journey from addiction to recovery. NFL Hall of Famer, Earl Campbell will present the award.

Hosting this year's show is six-time Emmy nominee, Ed Begley Jr. Comedian and actor, Stevie Mack is headlining. Additional entertainment includes spoken word performance by Blu Nyle, special appearances by recovery advocates Tim Ryan and Jennifer Gimenez and multi-instrumentalist Carl Restivo. Tony Denison, star of TNT's "Major Crimes," will present the annual REEL Recovery Film Festival "AUDIENCE FAVORITE AWARD" for Skid Row Marathon to directors Gabi and Mark Hayes.

Invited are previous recipients including: Oscar winner Lou Gossett, Jr.; Astronaut Buzz Aldrin; Jodie Sweetin; Duran Duran's John Taylor; Emmy winner Joe Pantoliano; Mackenzie Phillips; Pat O'Brien and Jane Velez-Mitchell.

"It's been gratifying honoring these remarkable individuals who've bared their soul in these memoirs", remarked founder Leonard Buschel. "This year we celebrate Leigh Steinberg, who braved jail time and public scrutiny to achieve 9+ years of sobriety and helm the leading sports agency in the country.

Past performers/presenters at the Experience, Strength and Hope Awards® include: Robert Downey, Jr.; John Stamos; Danny Trejo; Daniel Baldwin; Dr. Gabor Maté; Alonzo Bodden; Mark Lundholm; Bob Forrest and The Eagle's, Joe Walsh.

Tickets are $100 and available at: BROWN PAPER TICKETS

Proceeds benefit the longest recovery event in North America, The REEL Recovery Film Festival & Symposium.

The schedule is as follows:

Catered Reception from 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Red Carpet 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Show from 7:30pm – 9:00pm

