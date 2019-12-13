Super Appoints Nilanshu Raja Chief Financial Officer

Previously, Raja served as the SVP Finance & Operations at Kidaptive, an artificial intelligence-powered adaptive learning platform empowering millions of learners around the globe in a personalized, data-driven learning environment. He has spent more than 15 years in global finance and operations across early stage and FORTUNE 100 companies, including Microsoft. His experience with startups spans from venture capital as an investor in high potential early stage startups, to entrepreneurship as the founder of MediCorp, a healthcare startup that was later acquired.

"Super is well positioned for continued growth and we need someone on our executive team to help us reach our strategic and financial goals," said Jorey Ramer, co-founder and CEO of Super. "Nilanshu's financial leadership experience and his intimate understanding of companies at our stage of growth makes him an ideal fit for this role."

"I was impressed by Super's growth trajectory and technology-driven approach to improving the homeownership experience," said Raja. "I'm excited to contribute to the continued success of the company as we advance our mission to make homeownership carefree."

Super is a San Francisco-based technology company that offers subscription services providing care and repair for your home. Backed by leading investors, including Aquiline Technology Growth, Munich Re | HSB Ventures, and Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, Super was founded in 2015. Super is committed to providing premium service quality for all homeowners, partnering with the best local servicers to deliver quick and effective home repair and maintenance at a predictable cost, using technology to take the hassle out of homeownership. Visit www.hellosuper.com for more information.

