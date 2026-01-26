Super Bowl Advertising Expert Available: What to Watch for in 2026 Ads -- From AI's Breakthrough Moment to America's 250th Anniversary

VILLANOVA, Pa., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As brands prepare to spend a record-setting $8 million for 30 seconds on advertising's biggest stage, Charles R. Taylor, professor of marketing at the Villanova School of Business, is available to discuss the defining trends shaping Super Bowl advertising in 2026, including the long-anticipated arrival of AI-assisted creative, a return to patriotic storytelling tied to America's 250th anniversary, and why consistency may matter more than celebrity this year.

Professor Taylor will be available before, during, and after the game to analyze ad creative in real time, assess brand impact, and explain what separates ads that entertain from those that deliver long-term brand value.

Who: Charles R. Taylor, PhD, is a nationally recognized expert on advertising and marketing with deep expertise in Super Bowl advertising. He is editor of the International Journal of Advertising, past president of the American Academy of Advertising, and has consulted for brands including General Motors and Clear Channel Communications. He is the author of Winning the Advertising Game: Lessons from the Super Bowl Ad Champions.

Key Topics Professor Taylor Can Address

Is 2026 the breakthrough year for AI in Super Bowl ads? Why consumers respond more positively to ads created through human–AI collaboration.





Why consumers respond more positively to ads created through human–AI collaboration. Patriotism without politics: How brands are leveraging America's 250th anniversary to spark nostalgia and emotional connection.





How brands are leveraging America's 250th anniversary to spark nostalgia and emotional connection. Consistency vs. celebrity: Why returning campaigns and mascots often outperform one-off celebrity-driven ads over time.





Why returning campaigns and mascots often outperform one-off celebrity-driven ads over time. What actually makes an ad successful: Why brand differentiation matters more than ad likability alone.





Why brand differentiation matters more than ad likability alone. Extending the Super Bowl moment: How brands are using social media, influencers, and contests to build momentum before and after the game.





How brands are using social media, influencers, and contests to build momentum before and after the game. Mega-event clustering: How the Super Bowl's proximity to other global events is shaping advertiser strategy and celebrity participation.

To learn more about opportunities at Villanova's School of Business, click here.

SOURCE Villanova School of Business