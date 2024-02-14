Super Bowl Advertising Study Shows Big Game Commercials Drive Demand

Report Shows Increased Gen Z Viewership and Product Demand

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A 2024 Super Bowl advertising study from behavioral research company Veylinx has determined whether Super Bowl commercials boost consumer demand for the products advertised. The results show that 2024 Super Bowl advertising fueled a massive 16.4% increase in overall product demand among viewers, with Doritos Dinamita, Michelob Ultra and e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter outperforming the other brands tested.

This year's Super Bowl advertising study from consumer insights provider Veylinx revealed again that Super Bowl commercials do indeed drive product demand. The research found that Super Bowl ads increased overall product demand by 16%, with men responsible for a 24% increase in demand. The Veylinx study measured the change in consumer demand for eight brands with Super Bowl ads: Michelob Ultra, Hellmann's Mayo, Pringles, e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Dove, Doritos Dinamita and Mtn Dew Baja Blast. Doritos Dinamita experienced the greatest overall increase in demand, while Michelob Ultra had enjoyed the greatest boost in demand among women.

This is the second year Veylinx conducted the groundbreaking study, which has consistently shown Super Bowl commercials do impact consumer purchase behavior. The overall increase in consumer demand this year was driven by men: their demand for the products advertised increased by 24%, while demand from women rose by 9%.

The Taylor Swift effect could be responsible for the increase in overall demand among Gen Z viewers. This year, Gen Z's demand for products advertised increased by 11% (last year, demand actually shrank among this age group), with 22% of Gen Z reporting that this was their first time watching the Super Bowl. The top performing commercials among Gen Z were Doritos Dinamita, Dove and e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter.

Using Veylinx's proprietary methodology—which measures actual demand rather than intent—the study tested purchase behavior during the week before the Super Bowl and again after. The research focused on measuring the change in consumer demand for eight brands with Super Bowl ads: Michelob Ultra, Hellmann's Mayo, Pringles, e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Dove, Doritos Dinamita and Mtn Dew Baja Blast.

There was also a halo effect among some brands in the same product categories as Super Bowl advertisers. Overall, the control group of non-advertisers experienced a 0.5% decrease in demand. However, Lays STAX, Kit Kat, NIVEA Body Wash, and Mtn. Dew Original all enjoyed increased demand—potentially benefiting from the greater exposure for their product categories during the game.

Additional Findings

Study participants also answered a series of follow-up questions about their motivations and behavior. The most popular reason given for watching the Super Bowl was the game itself (54% of participants), followed by pregame and halftime entertainment (19%), the commercials (14%), the social aspect (5%) and a desire to see Taylor Swift (5%). Among all age groups, 14% of people said this was the first Super Bowl they had ever watched. While 7% said they drank too much during the celebration, 56% said they didn't drink any alcohol at all during the Super Bowl. A quarter of Americans said they ate too much food during the game.

About the research

Veylinx studied the behavior of 1,604 U.S. consumers pre- and post-Super Bowl LVIII. Unlike typical surveys where consumers are simply asked about their purchase intent, Veylinx measures whether consumers will pay for a product through a real bidding process. Consumers reveal their true willingness to pay by placing sealed bids on products and then answering follow-up questions.

For more information about the study and the Veylinx methodology, visit info.veylinx.com/super-bowl .

About Veylinx

Veylinx is the most realistic behavioral insights platform for confidently answering critical business questions during all stages of product innovation. To reliably predict demand, Veylinx captures insights through a Nobel Prize-winning approach in which consumers have real skin in the game. This is a major advance from traditional market research practices that rely on what consumers say they would hypothetically buy. Veylinx's unique research methodology is trusted by the world's largest and most innovative consumer goods companies. www.veylinx.com

