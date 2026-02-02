Super Bowl Champ and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk Tackles Drug Education with Grassroots Community Events throughout Super Bowl Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years ago, at Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World kicked off a tradition of delivering a drug-prevention message during the most-watched football event of the year. A decade later, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World is back in San Francisco for Super Bowl LX, now leading the charge with NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, national spokesperson for the Foundation.

Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk is teaming up with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World to tackle drug education during Super Bowl LX week in San Francisco.

Kicking off a full week of Super Bowl-related activities, Faulk is participating in grassroots community events, youth engagements and media appearances to underscore the vital role drug education plays in helping young people make informed, healthy choices.

Marshall Faulk set the game plan by delivering a drug education lecture to more than 100 kids from the Police Athletic League. Students were all ears and took the opportunity to ask Faulk questions about drugs.

"At a young age, not understanding exactly what the effects are can lead kids down the wrong path. They're being peer pressured or they're doing something just because it's the cool thing to do," says Faulk. "What we're trying to do is just get as much information out there as we can so they understand what they're putting into their bodies before they make a decision."

The students received The Truth About Drugs booklets, which explain the most commonly used drugs such as their short- and long-term effects, street names and chemical composition.

According to Teenage Drug Use Statistics, nearly 1 in 7 teenagers in the United States abuse an illicit substance, and more than 36 percent of youth have misused a drug at least once by 12th grade, underscoring the urgent need for drug prevention.

"In our society, youth are getting a lot of false information about drugs—whether through social media, TV, their favorite singer," says Jessica Hochman, the Executive Director of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. "It is important that we reach them at a young age so they know what the truth is and can make informed decisions. Getting Marshall to talk heart-to-heart with these kids is the best way to get the message across. Youth listen to sports figures like Marshall—a successful one who never needed drugs to win the game."

This was one in a series of events on the Foundation for a Drug-Free World's playbook for Super Bowl LX.

"Our goal? Distributing one million booklets across the Bay Area and reaching as many people as we can to prevent drugs from gaining ground and save lives from falling into the trap of drug abuse," says Hochman.

