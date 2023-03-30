Super Bowl Champion and San Francisco 49ers Player-Turned-Surgeon, Dr. John Frank, Releases Important New Book - 'Two-Minute Warning: Winning the Game of Hair Loss'

Now offering free copies featuring a foreword by Joe Montana

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. John Frank announced the release of his new book aimed at helping men aged 35+ who are interested in cutting-edge solutions to combat hair loss. Dr. Frank is a widely acknowledged medical expert, educator, lecturer, and published scholar who holds multiple professional positions and honors. He is certified with the American Board of Otolaryngology, a diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery, and a former associate fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Super Bowl Champion and San Francisco 49ers player-turned-surgeon, Dr. John Frank, releases new book – ‘Two-Minute Warning: Winning the Game of Hair Loss’ Dr. John Frank

"I'm an educator who likes to get straight to the facts," said Dr. Frank. "So, I designed this book to be fast and extremely helpful, filling it with my best advice, tips, and the latest strategies for regaining your hair and transforming your life. Although many readers can benefit from the information, the book is intended for men who are successful in life and looking to explore the latest hair restoration techniques in an easy-to-understand format. And I also threw in a few football stories, just for fun."

"Two-Minute Warning" – From the Foreword by Joe Montana

"Four decades later, John and I remain friends, and when he asked me to write this Foreword, I did not hesitate. Since leaving the NFL, John has become one of the world's leading experts in the field of male hair loss and restoration. The same personal characteristics John displayed during his NFL years remain today as he serves his patients and helps them win the hair loss battle."

"Two-Minute Warning" – A Sneak Peek Inside

An inside look into the biggest gimmicks in hair restoration, whether they work, and what patients should be asking for if they really want a hair transplant procedure.

Find out what a typical hair consultant does and why patients need a surgeon.

Dr. Frank's unique approaches to hair restoration, including important aftercare tips and his own recommendations based on products he personally uses.

Dr. Frank's honest opinion on Minoxidil, along with the most crucial thing to remember after reading the book.

And much more….

Only available online, Dr. Frank is currently offering free copies of his book (https://JohnFrankMD.net) with no strings attached – simply asking that readers cover shipping costs.

About Dr. John Frank, M.D.

Often remembered as the former Tight End for the San Francisco 49ers, winning two Super Bowl rings from 1984 to 1989, Dr. Frank earned his M.D. from Ohio State in 1992 after retiring from professional football. He is now the Hair Follicle and Scalp Surgeon and Assistant Clinical Professor of Otolaryngology at Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Currently running multiple clinics that specialize in surgical hair transplantation, Dr. Frank is an expert in Biocapillation™, FUE and FUT hair transplants, eyebrow transplants, and non-surgical hair restoration techniques for those with both straight and wavy hair. He has performed more than 3,500 hair transplants on men and women during his career, helping patients regain their former confidence and self-esteem. Go online to explore the surgical, nonsurgical, and natural hair loss solutions available at: www.JohnFrankMD.com .

NOTE TO MEDIA: Dr. Frank is available for interviews about male hair loss. To schedule an interview or request a review copy of the book, please contact:

Media Contact:

Becky Capuzzi, Bite Sized Books

(610) 860-6900

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. John Frank