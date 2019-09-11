Super Bowl Champion Isaiah Stanback, Virtual Reality Guru Rosario Ballesteros-Casas, and the "Latino Shark" Angel Investor Manny Fernandez to POWER UP! the 2019 Annual Latina SmallBiz Expo and Pitch your Business Competition

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness, Technology and Lifestyle international speakers will POWER UP! the 2019 Annual Latina SmallBiz Expo and Pitch Competition to take place at the Hudson County Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk St., Jersey City, NJ on November 8, 2019 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, followed by the Investors Panel and 5th Anniversary Cocktail Reception from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

Isaiah Stanback, Super Bowl Champion and Wellness Entrepreneur (Photo Courtesy Rhodman Enterprises) Manny Fernandez, Co-founder and CEO, DreamFunded.com (Courtesy Mr Fernandez)

According to the US Department of Commerce, as of 2018, women of color account for 47% of all women-owned businesses. An estimated 5,824,300 women-of-color-owned businesses employ 2,230,600 people and generate $386.6 billion in revenues in the United States. However, Latinas grew faster than the average rate: 172%, equaling 2.1 million Latina-owned businesses in the US.

"Despite their growth, Latinas receive only 0.2% of all the VC and investment funding out there. This is unacceptable! Every year, we POWER UP the quality of our speakers and the quality of our events so that Latinas and other women of color can have the access and resources they deserve!" Susana G Baumann, President and CEO, said.

"Our slogan this year encourages Latinas and other minority women to POWER UP THEIR ACCESS, BRANDING AND CONNECTIONS! We are extremely excited that Isaiah Stanback, Super Bowl Champion and Wellness Entrepreneur, Rosario Ballesteros-Casas, CEO and co-founder of VR Americas, and Angel Investor Manny Fernandez, CEO of DreamFunded, will power up our Expo and bring a wealth of information and inspiration to our members," she added.

The Expo includes a Pitch Competition that offers a $12,000 Prize Package --$2000 in Cash an $10,000 in Business Services. "We are grateful that Rutgers School of Business is co-hosting the Pitch Competition this year offering a seat at the Entrepreneur Pioneers Initiative Program ($6000 value) to the winner to help her build and expand her business," Baumann concluded.

Latinas in Business Inc. is a national non-profit organization that advocates for the economic empowerment of Latinas and other minority women entrepreneurs. For information and to register, please visit Latina SmallBiz Expo. For sponsorship and promotional opportunities, please contact Susana@latinasinbusiness.us or 848 238 6090.

