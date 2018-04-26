Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship's Naming Ceremony

The invitation-only event, which will take place in New York City on May 23, will celebrate the ship's U.S. arrival and benefit one of Carnival's primary charitable partners, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, based in Elliott's adopted hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Part of the line's popular reproduction of the hit Paramount Network series, Lip Sync Battle: Horizon will feature Elliott and Latifah who are sure to bring the house down with their unique interpretations of today's pop hits, accompanied by Carnival Horizon's Playlist Productions cast, all to a packed house in the ship's Liquid Lounge.

"I can't wait to crush it in Lip Sync Battle: Horizon – not only do I get to square off against a true legend like Queen Latifah, we're also helping some very special kids from St. Jude in my adopted hometown of Memphis," Elliott said.

Added Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, "At Carnival, we're known for our fun and creative naming ceremonies and I'm delighted that Jake Elliott from my hometown Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles lends even more star power to what promises to be a terrific way to name our newest ship, Carnival Horizon."

Elliott joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 following a career at the University of Memphis where he was named All-American after his junior season. During his first season with the Eagles he booted a franchise-record 61-yard field goal that is also the longest for an NFL rookie. He went on to help the Eagles secure their first-ever Super Bowl victory by hitting a clutch field goal with 1:04 left in the game. Elliott is also an active philanthropist, spearheading a T-shirt campaign around the Super Bowl with proceeds donated in memory of a former classmate whose family funds scholarships to students in the community.

Carnival Horizon's naming ceremony will also feature a check presentation to St. Jude with monies raised via various activities leading up to the event. Carnival will also unveil custom-designed artwork created by 33 St. Jude patients that will appear on the "Dreamscape," a stunning three-deck-high LED sculpture that takes center stage in the ship's atrium.

Carnival Horizon will operate a summer schedule from New York May through September then launch year-round Caribbean cruises from Miami later that month.

Carnival Horizon introduces a number of one-of-a-kind innovations, including Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse|Brewhouse with BBQ favorites created by Food Network star Guy Fieri as well as the first Dr. Seuss-themed water park, part of the line's exclusive partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Other features include a bike-ride-in-the-sky attraction called SkyRide and an IMAX Theatre, along with a wide range of accommodations categories and several food and beverage outlets offering indoor and al fresco experiences.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships operating three- to 16-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Europe, Cuba, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – the 133,500-ton Carnival Panorama set to debut in 2019 and two as-yet-unnamed 180,000-ton ships in 2020 and 2022.

