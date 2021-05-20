Super Bowl Champion Ndamukong Suh Joins Amp Human as Investor and Athlete Advisor

The partnership marks a four year agreement that will see Suh as an active advisor to Amp Human as it expands its human performance portfolio, empowering athletes at all levels to achieve their limitless potential. Additionally, Suh will be a shareholder in the company that has ambitious product expansion plans in 2021. Suh was an early adopter of Amp Human's flagship product, PR Lotion, and has been a supporter of the company's vision since its inception in 2018.

"Over a decade into my NFL career, PR Lotion continues to be an essential part of my performance and recovery routine," said Ndamukong Suh. "As a longtime user of Amp Human's products, I know firsthand how Jeff and the team live out their mission of helping athletes unlock their full potential, and am thrilled to be on board as both an investor and advisor."

Suh joins a robust lineup of athlete ambassadors and shareholders, including: double Olympic Track Champion and 2018 Tour De France winner, Geraint Thomas, 5 x NBA all-star Al Horford, 2 x IRONMAN Runner-up Lucy Charles-Barclay, professional triathlete and cyclist for Team Ineos Grenadiers Cam Wurf, and 7 x Pro Bowl NFL Linebacker Luke Kuechly.

"Suh has had an 11 year playing career and has never missed a day on the start line due to injury; that is a true testament of his dedication to performance and recovery. His commitment fully aligns with our mission at Amp Human, to support athletes at all levels unlock their limitless potential. His experience at the highest level of sport will be invaluable to helping us stay at the forefront of human performance with best-in-class innovation as we expand our product portfolio," said Jeff Byers, CEO Amp Human. "Suh is also not just a phenomenal athlete but a savvy and intelligent investor who gives a ton back to his community, we are honored to officially have him on team Amp Human and excited to build the future of human performance together."

About Amp Human:

Based in Park City, UT, Amp Human is a human performance company dedicated to helping athletes at all levels achieve their limitless potential. Its flagship product PR Lotion unlocks the natural electrolyte bicarb to buffer rapid acid production in the muscle during exercise, allowing athletes to train harder, perform stronger and recover faster. PR Lotion is used by teams and athletes across the NHL, NFL, and NBA. It is the training product of choice for Ironman Champions, Tour de France Winners and Olympians.

