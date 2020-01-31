Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson Joins NFL FLAG As Co-Owner And Chairman

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson has been named Co-Owner and Chairman of NFL FLAG. The global partnership, which was announced today, will focus on strengthening NFL FLAG domestically and expanding the league internationally.

In his new role, Wilson will work closely with Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) President and former NFL safety Izell Reese to support league development and growth worldwide for both boys and girls. RCX is the official operating partner of NFL FLAG and produces some of the country's premier youth sports events.

"Russell is a living example of the positive impact sports can have on young athletes," said Reese. "He exhibits the qualities we want to instill in our youth on and off the field and shares NFL FLAG's commitment to making sports accessible to all athletes."

Wilson has worked with the flag football organizations in China, Brazil, Canada, and the United Kingdom to help spread awareness of the sport and get athletes engaged in the game at a young age. He and his wife Ciara have used sports and music to connect with the local communities and inspire youth at an international level.

"Russell's demonstrated character, leadership, and international experience will guide NFL FLAG as a global sport in which everyone can participate—Football for All," said Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations. "Russell's ability to bring people together and inspire the values of football will be transformational in growth and acceptance of American football around the world."

"Participating in community events and organized sports as a child can offer countless physical, mental, and social benefits," said Wilson. "These benefits should not be limited to athletes of any age, race, socioeconomic background or gender, and it's important to create opportunities for boys and girls from all walks of life to be given these same advantages. We want to create opportunities for kids around the world to experience and learn the sport of football and our hope is to grow the popularity of the sport on a global level."

Wilson will make his first official appearance as Co-Owner and Chairman at the NFL FLAG Summit in Nevada during the NFL Draft, where he'll speak to NFL FLAG leagues from across the U.S. about new initiatives aimed to better support teams and expand NFL FLAG's global footprint.

NFL FLAG is an NFL licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact league made available for youth ages 5-17. Flag football is a growing sport with regular participation of more than 3 million youth and adults in the United States.

For more information and the latest news about NFL FLAG operated by RCX, visit www.NFLFLAG.com.

ABOUT REIGNING CHAMPS EXPERIENCES

Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) is the market leader in youth-sports events, partnering with leagues and sports-centric brands to engage youth athletes, families and fans in new, innovative and experiential ways.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Reigning Champs LLC , RCX produces some of the country's premier youth sports events including NFL Flag, Rivals Camps Series, and the Jr. NBA World Championships.

Reigning Champs is committed to growing youth sports participation and creating a path to college for all students. In 2018, Reigning Champs' brands donated $23 million in services to deserving student-athletes and families. Each year, Reigning Champs' innovative platform supports over 2 million athletes across 34 different sports. For more information, visit www.reigningchamps.com.

ABOUT RUSSELL WILSON

Russell Wilson's dedication to excellence is exemplified as an elite quarterback in the NFL, an innovated entrepreneur, and community leader. Growing up in VA, Wilson developed a love for football at a young age. His determination through high school and college led to being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. Wilson has led his team to more wins in NFL history in his first eight seasons, including a Super Bowl win in 2013. Off the field, Russell's leadership, passion and business acumen have resulted in assembling an impressive and diverse portfolio of business ventures. Wilson also heads Seattle-based West2East, a brand management, creative content and production company, in addition to Why Not You Productions, with Ciara, which focuses on scripted and unscripted film, television, and digital content projects. He has landed major endorsements and global ambassadorships with several companies including Nike, Microsoft, Wilson's Sporting Goods, Alaska Airlines, Bose and Braun; and he founded a men's apparel line, Good Man Brand. Wilson is also a co-owner of Seattle's MLS team the Seattle Sounders, in addition to being an investor in both bringing an MLB team to Portland and the NBA Sonics back to Seattle. In 2014, he launched the Why Not You Foundation, a non-profit creating change by motivating and empowering youth. The WNYF raised over $4mil, including $2.6mil for Strong Against Cancer with Safeway. His weekly visits to Seattle Children's lifts the spirits and brings joy to the hearts of patients and families.

ABOUT PLAY FOOTBALL

Play Football is a year-round initiative celebrating youth and high school football. Play Football works to shape the football experience, promote football values and connect football communities. For more information, featured football stories, best practices and resources aimed to create a positive playing experience, please visit PlayFootball.com. Join the conversation on social media using #PlayFootball.

