Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson, NFL FLAG, Seattle Seahawks Unveil Russell Wilson NFL FLAG Football

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson has teamed up with NFL FLAG and the Seattle Seahawks to bring the newest official NFL FLAG league, Russell Wilson NFL FLAG Football, to the Seattle area.

Russell Wilson NFL FLAG Football will offer a one-of-a kind flag football experience for boys and girls ages 4-14, access to premier playing facilities, Seahawks and NFL gear and apparel, and exclusive training tips from Russell Wilson. All NFL FLAG participants are eligible to compete in NFL FLAG tournament series and are able to play for a chance to compete at the NFL FLAG Championships.

League locations in the Puget Sound area include Seattle, Renton, Kent, Bothell, Tacoma, and Bellevue, with more locations to be added throughout the year.

The spring season will run from May 1st or 2nd through June 26 or 27 with league play hosted exclusively on Saturday or Sunday afternoons.

All games will follow NFL FLAG Return-to-Play Protocol, as well as federal, state, and local COVID-19 guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of athletes and staff. All events are subject to change, delays and/or cancellation depending upon recommended COVID-19 safety measures.

Registration is currently open until April 4, 2021. For more information, visit www.RussellWilsonNFLFLAG.com.

"I can't wait to bring the official Russell Wilson NFL FLAG league to the Seattle area this year and provide a fun, inclusive environment for kids to learn and enjoy the game of flag," said Wilson, who serves as Chairman of NFL FLAG. "Working with NFL FLAG and helping them lead the way around the world for youth to learn the game of football is one of the most exciting moments in my life. This incredible game will teach kids in Seattle and all over the world life lessons about working as a team and improve their athletic skills, all while providing an experience they will never forget! I'm looking forward to growing the game of flag football globally starting right here in Seattle!"

NFL FLAG's convenient practice-before-game format allows athletes to learn new skills and implement them immediately after during league play.

With more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states, NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact sport for youth ages 5-17, NFL FLAG is the only flag football league where players wear officially-licensed NFL gear.

"Russell has been an incredible ambassador for NFL FLAG and has already done so much to support league development and growth," said NFL FLAG Executive Director and Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) GM Izell Reese. "We're excited to have him and the Seahawks bring NFL FLAG to the Seattle community and motivate and mentor young athletes who have a passion for flag."

Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, with regular participation of more than 3 million youth and adults each year.

For more information and the latest news about NFL FLAG operated by RCX, visit www.NFLFLAG.com.

ABOUT NFL FLAG

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

ABOUT REIGNING CHAMPS EXPERIENCES (RCX)

Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) is the premier youth-sports experiences business, running and operating leagues, camps, combines, tournaments and events.

Part of Reigning Champs LLC, RCX works with professional leagues, national governing bodies, sports-centric businesses and brands to reimagine youth sports experiences. RCX produces events with world-class partners including the NFL, Jr. NBA, NAIA, Rivals.com and the 2022 World Games.

RCX is committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports by enhancing the youth sports experience and creating opportunities for all athletes to play. We believe sports have the power to transform lives and that every athlete should have the opportunity to experience the value of sports. For more information, visit www.rcxexperiences.com.

ABOUT RUSSELL WILSON

Russell Wilson's dedication to excellence is exemplified as an elite quarterback in the NFL, an innovated entrepreneur, and community leader. Growing up in VA, Wilson developed a love for football at a young age. His determination through high school and college led to being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. Wilson has led his team to more wins in NFL history in his first eight seasons, including a Super Bowl win in 2013. Off the field, Russell's leadership, passion and business acumen have resulted in assembling an impressive and diverse portfolio of business ventures. Wilson also heads Seattle-based West2East, a brand management, creative content and production company, in addition to Why Not You Productions, with Ciara, which focuses on scripted and unscripted film, television, and digital content projects. He has landed major endorsements and global ambassadorships with several companies including Nike, Microsoft, Wilson's Sporting Goods, Alaska Airlines, Bose and Braun; and he founded a men's apparel line, Good Man Brand. Wilson is also a co-owner of Seattle's MLS team the Seattle Sounders, in addition to being an investor in both bringing an MLB team to Portland and the NBA Sonics back to Seattle. In 2014, he launched the Why Not You Foundation, a non-profit creating change by motivating and empowering youth. The WNYF raised over $4mil, including $2.6mil for Strong Against Cancer with Safeway. His weekly visits to Seattle Children's lifts the spirits and brings joy to the hearts of patients and families.

