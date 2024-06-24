Super Bowl Champion Willie Colon Drives 10th Anniversary Lupus Research Alliance Golf Fundraiser

SUMMIT, N.J., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Research Alliance is proud to partner with former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets player, Super Bowl Champion, and current FoxSport1 co-host Willie Colon on the 10th Annual Willie Colon Golf Outing crafted by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

The sold-out outing is anticipated to raise $450,000 in honor of Mr. Colon's late mother Jean Davis, who had lupus. On the 10th Anniversary of this event, it has raised $2,370,488 and counting.

Former NFL players: Mike Adams (Carolina Panthers); Adalius Thomas Baltimore Ravens); Barrett Brooks (Philadelphia Eagles) and David Harris (New York Jets) join Willie Colon (New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers) and partners Lupus Research Alliance for 10th annual golf outing for lupus research.

Mr. Colon is being joined by sports superstars and nearly 300 golfers to take shots at this challenging disease. Colleagues at the event include Craig Carton and David Jacoby from the Carton Show (FS1). Former NFL players in attendance include Justin Tuck (New York Giants); David Harris (New York Jets); Mike Adams (Carolina Panthers); Brian Winters (New York Jets); Matt Simms (New York Jets); Erik Coleman (New York Jets); Barrett Brooks (Philadelphia Eagles); Trai Essex (Pittsburgh Steelers); Darnell Stapleton (Pittsburgh Steelers); and Adalius Thomas (Baltimore Ravens).

"We first teamed up with the Lupus Research Alliance ten years ago to host this event because we knew funding research is the best way we can make a difference," commented Colon. "My mom so appreciated seeing all our friends and teammates show up at this golf outing in her honor. I know she would be thrilled to know we have already raised well over $2.3 million and still going strong."

Colon conveyed his appreciation to the six chairs who helped organize the highly successful outing: Xavier V. Goss, at Capital Group; Ted Knauss, at The PNC Financial Services Group; Daniel LaVecchia at BGC Partners, Inc.; Nidhi Patel at BlackRock and Julius D. Williams at Invesco. Thanks also went to primary sponsors: Tito's Handmade Vodka, Tunnel To Towers Foundation, Willie & Aikisha Colon Foundation, and Corona & Constellation Brands.

As a long-time and active member of the LRA Board of Directors, Colon is proud that 100% of every dollar raised goes to enabling the world's top scientists to pursue innovative research studies like the grant named for his mom.

About Lupus

Lupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. 90 percent of people with lupus are women, often striking during the childbearing years of 15-45. Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, and Asian/Pacific Islander people are disproportionately affected by lupus and are more likely to experience severe lupus symptoms. In lupus, the immune system, meant to defend against infections, produces antibodies that mistakenly recognize the body's own cells as foreign, prompting other immune cells to attack and potentially damage organs such as the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, blood, skin, and joints.

About the Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance is the largest non-governmental, non-profit funder of lupus research worldwide. The organization aims to transform treatment by funding the most innovative lupus research, fostering diverse scientific talent, and driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and ultimately a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations goes to support lupus research programs. For more information, please visit the LRA at LupusResearch.org and on social media at: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

