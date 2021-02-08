Super Bowl Heroes Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Appear in Iconic 'I'm Going to Disney World!' Commercial After Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV Championship

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After their team's extraordinary Super Bowl LV victory Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the game's most valuable player, Tom Brady, and longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski turned to the TV cameras and both announced to the world that they're "going to Disney World!''

That iconic phrase is part of Disney's popular Super Bowl commercial, which annually features heroes of the big game in a nationally televised TV spot airing on social media sites and major TV networks across the country. For the first time, this year's commercial features an additional honor with footage of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park illuminated in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' colors and then alternately in blue in recognition of the nation's health care heroes who've been courageously battling the global pandemic.

The magic will continue Monday for Gronkowski during a thrilling afternoon at Walt Disney World Resort, where he will experience some of Disney's most popular attractions.

Meanwhile, the celebratory planning is already underway for Brady's highly anticipated visit to Walt Disney World Resort, likely in the coming months. It will be Brady's fourth visit to The Most Magical Place on Earth following a Super Bowl victory, the most of any player in history.

Brady and Gronkowski delivered remarkable performances in the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Tampa. They added another chapter to their storied history together by connecting for two touchdowns in the first half, propelling the Buccaneers to an early lead they would never relinquish. In winning the seventh Super Bowl of his illustrious career, Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns on his way to being named Super Bowl LV MVP. Gronkowski, who came out of retirement this season to join Brady on the Buccaneers, led the team in receiving with six catches for 67 yards and the two crucial scores.

They join some of the biggest names in the NFL who have appeared in Disney's popular Super Bowl commercial, which has become woven into the fabric of the game since 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the spot following his team's Super Bowl victory. This marks the ninth time Disney has featured two Super Bowl stars in the same commercial.

The iconic "I'm Going to Disney World!" commercial will be available for media outlets to download later this evening at WDWNews.com.

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort

