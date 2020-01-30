Super Bowl LIV Host City Residents Plan Big Protest for the Big Game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Gardens residents and supporters, including the Miami-Dade NAACP and Miami Gardens Families Unite, elected officials, and community activist groups, refuse to back down from the fight to stop Formula 1 racing on public streets in their community. Super Bowl Sunday, February 2, 2020, will mark the 6th protest rally held at Hard Rock Stadium, from 2 PM to 6 PM, at the SE corner of NW 27th Avenue and 199th Street in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens residents and supporters protest Formula 1 racing at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019 Community activist Betty T. Ferguson speaks at a press conference at Miami Gardens City Hall on November 8, 2019

Since its inception, the "F1" Racing circuit has ultimately been rejected by numerous host cities due to health concerns, the environmental impact and inconveniences of hosting these events. Earlier this year, Formula 1 and local organizers gave up on plans to hold a race in downtown Miami because of the disruption for businesses and residents. Shortly thereafter, Hard Rock Stadium owner Steve Ross invited F1 to hold the race in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens residents who live within a two-mile radius of Hard Rock Stadium would experience the bulk of public health issues related to the race. Exposure to dangerous noise levels, air pollution, traffic inconveniences and road closures are among the chief concerns for Miami Gardens residents and local officials. The City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert and City Council voted unanimously to object to the race on October 23rd, however, jurisdiction of land use surrounding the stadium lies largely within the purview of Miami-Dade County.

Residents within at least a radius extending 1,463 meters (~1mile) from Hard Rock Stadium can expect to experience peak noise levels due to the proposed race alone of at least 106 dBA, according to the acoustical engineering firm Leider Acoustics. This radius is particularly critical because it includes Norwood Elementary School, and extends to NW 32 Avenue on the West, 207th Terrace on the North, 13th Avenue on the East, and NW 183rd Street on the South. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), noise levels above 85 dBA are dangerous to hearing.

The alleged economic impact of the race, historically inflated by F1, is the main argument for defiance of the unprecedented local consensus against the race by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Hard Rock Stadium.

"While we welcome major events, it should be clear that unlike Super Bowl LIV, which will be played in our community for the first time in a decade, Mr. Ross' Formula One race would occur every year," explains Miami Gardens resident and former County Commissioner Betty T. Ferguson. "The negative impact on Miami Gardens would be like having a Super Bowl every year for four consecutive days, with menacing noise 4-8 hours each day."

Miami Gardens Families Unite, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan, UP-PAC, Rolling Crest Lake Homeowners Association, Miami-Dade Black Democratic Caucus, Miami-Dade Chapter of the NAACP, and the NAACP Youth Council will all join in protest when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV this Sunday.

