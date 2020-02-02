Super Bowl LIV Live Now Available On TIDAL

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Bowl LIV Live, is now available on TIDAL. The new visual album, featuring performances from Yolanda Adams, Demi Lovato and the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira can be viewed on demand in-app and on TIDAL.com/NFL.

Each performance can be embedded using the codes within the links below:

Yolanda Adams, accompanied by The Children's Voice Chorus, performing "America the Beautiful"

Embed Code: https://embed.tidal.com/#/videos/129837862

Demi Lovato performing the National Anthem

Embed Code: https://embed.tidal.com/#/videos/129837750

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Embed Code: https://embed.tidal.com/#/videos/129837921

A playlist of all the performances can be embedded using the code here: tidal.link/NFLVisualAlbum

Performances are available pre-paywall for both TIDAL members and non-members.

All proceeds from the National Anthem and America The Beautiful performances will benefit the NFL's Inspire Change grant program, focusing on organizations that work to create positive change in the areas of education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events.

Available in 54 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings as well as Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings.

