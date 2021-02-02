Super Bowl LV Gains Added Dimension with Doritos Campaign Starring Matthew McConaughey as #FlatMatthew

Fans were invited to catch a first glimpse of this year's commercial in a series of teaser videos unveiled in January. The teasers kept fans buzzing about who #FlatMatthew could be and in their culmination, revealed that #FlatMatthew is in fact the beloved McConaughey. The full TVC [ available here ] follows a side of McConaughey no one has ever seen before, as he takes on the persona of #FlatMatthew and hilariously struggles through the most mundane day-to-day tasks, like getting ready in the morning and walking his dog. After 'falling flat' on Jimmy Kimmel Live in front of fellow guest Mindy Kaling, he stumbles upon a vending machine with Doritos 3D Crunch. With just one magical bite of the chips, McConaughey transforms back to the multi-dimensional, dynamic Matthew everyone knows and loves. Except now he's stuck in a Doritos vending machine.

The fun doesn't stop there, though. Fans are encouraged to interact with this year's Doritos campaign from their own homes. Creators and fans can head to TikTok to try out a new Branded Effect to turn themselves fully flat to discover what they'd look like as their own version of #FlatMatthew. The TikTok challenge will be paired with the commercial's familiar track from Queen, "I Want To Break Free." Two interactive lenses are available via Snapchat — one AR experience allowing fans to place a Doritos 3D Crunch vending machine in their home (and purchase a bag right there) and a second face lens giving fans the chance to 'flatten' themselves just like #FlatMatthew.

"Doritos is a flagship brand of PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division and has been a Super Bowl fixture for decades. We're thrilled to continue this tradition with this year's dynamic Super Bowl commercial alongside Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel as we celebrate the much-anticipated return of Doritos 3D Crunch," said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America. "We pride ourselves on Doritos Super Bowl commercials bringing smiles to fans' faces each and every year and are confident that this year's #FlatMatthew campaign will deliver once again."

The spot was created by Frito-Lay's creative agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and directed by esteemed Hollywood director Damien Chazelle.

#FlatMatthew will be one of three brand campaigns from Frito-Lay on Super Bowl Sunday, making it the broadest presence the company has had to date during the Super Bowl. Yesterday, Cheetos unveiled its Super Bowl commercial featuring the newly launched Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix and some timely advice on what to do if you get caught sneaking Cheetos. Frito-Lay also unveiled its first ever portfolio commercial to be featured on Super Bowl Sunday, "'Twas the Night Before Super Bowl," which includes the most NFL legends ever featured in a PepsiCo commercial.

Super Bowl Icon Status

Doritos has become a recognized staple of Super Bowl advertising with some of the most memorable commercials in Super Bowl history, including bringing fans never-before-seen music collaborations like last year's "The Cool Ranch" and the Crash the Super Bowl era, which saw countless consumer-created Doritos ads rank No. 1 on numerous polls. And of course, Doritos 3D's original Super Bowl ad, "Laundromat," debuted in 1998. "Laundromat" helped bring the new three-dimensional shape and flavor to households across the country — making Doritos 3D's one of the brand's most successful product innovations in history.

Doritos 3D Crunch

After years of clamoring on social media, popular petitions, and celebrity endorsements, one of the most sought-after snacks in Frito-Lay history just made a triumphant return — updated for a new generation. Doritos 3D Crunch is another level version of the original Doritos 3D's introduced in the late 1990s to immense fanfare. Doritos is ushering back the same great product and iconic three-dimensional shape, available in two new bold flavors: Spicy Ranch and Chili Cheese Nacho.

Doritos 3D Spicy Ranch and Doritos 3D Chili Cheese Nacho are in stores now in 6 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $4.29 and 2 oz. bags for $1.89. For more information, please visit Doritos.com.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

