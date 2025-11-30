Super Bowl LX Pregame Entertainment Lineup Revealed

Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones to Perform Ahead of Kickoff

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NFL announced the pregame entertainment for Super Bowl LX, which will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, and air live on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock. The star-studded lineup features multi-award winning, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Charlie Puth, 11x Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile and Grammy-winning R&B breakout artist Coco Jones.

"Super Bowl Sunday is the world's biggest entertainment stage, and we're proud to spotlight artists who embody the very best of music and culture," said Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL. "Beyond the game itself, the Super Bowl is a global celebration. These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world."

"Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them - alongside our extraordinary deaf performers - on Super Bowl LX's world stage," stated Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. "This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance, and our country, perfectly kicking off game day."

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth will perform the National Anthem. With more than 35 billion streams, multiple platinum singles, including "Attention" and "We Don't Talk Anymore," and global hits like "See You Again," Puth has established himself as one of music's most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators across multiple genres. His performance comes ahead of the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, "Whatever's Clever!", set for March 6, 2026.

One of music's most respected voices, Brandi Carlile will perform "America the Beautiful." Carlile is an Oscar-nominee, 11x Grammy-winner, 2x Emmy-winner and #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist whose new solo album, "Returning To Myself," has been praised as "one of the best albums of the year" (Variety). The record follows her celebrated collaboration with Elton John, "Who Believes in Angels?," which recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be performed by R&B breakout star Coco Jones. Jones has quickly become one of R&B's leading voices, earning eight Grammy nominations, including a 2026 Best R&B Album nomination for her debut project Why Not More?, and winning the 2024 Grammy for Best R&B Performance for her platinum-certified hit "ICU." A multifaceted entertainer and actress, Jones currently stars in Peacock's "Bel-Air" and continues to rise as one of the most compelling new talents in music and culture.

The Super Bowl pregame entertainment will spotlight powerful American Sign Language (ASL) performances. Renowned Deaf music artist Fred Beam will perform the National Anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and Deaf music performer Julian Ortiz will deliver "America the Beautiful."

In a historic first, the signed rendition of the Apple Music Halftime Show will feature a multilingual signing program incorporating Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by Deaf Puerto Rican performer Celimar Rivera Cosme.

All signed performances for the Super Bowl pregame and the Apple Music Halftime Show are collaborations with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

The NFL previously announced that global music sensation Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.

For updates on Super Bowl LX festivities, fans can visit SuperBowl.com .

Media Assets Available

About Brandi Carlile

One of music's most respected voices, Brandi Carlile is an Oscar-nominee, 11x Grammy-winner, 2x Emmy-winner and #1 New York Times Bestselling author. After pouring herself into projects with musical icons, Carlile is looking inward on her new album, Returning To Myself (Interscope Records/Lost Highway), produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon. The album debuted at #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and landed at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, and has been praised as "one of the best albums of the year" (Variety).The record follows Who Believes in Angels?, the universally praised collaborative album with her childhood hero Elton John, which debuted at #1 in the U.K. and top 10 in the U.S., and is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the upcoming 68th annual Grammy Awards. Carlile is also nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media at next year's awards for "Never Too Late," a track written alongside Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt for the Disney+ documentary of the same name. In celebration of the new music, Carlile will return to the road next year with "The Human Tour," including arena shows across North America, the U.K. and Europe. Upcoming stops include New York's Madison Square Garden (two nights), Inglewood's Kia Forum, Boston's TD Garden and Minneapolis' Target Center, among many others. Beloved by her peers, Carlile has worked with artists such as The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Hozier, Noah Kahan, P!nk and Dolly Parton, was named OUT Magazine's Icon of the Year, awarded Billboard's Women In Music Trailblazer Award and NMPA's Songwriter Icon Award as well as multiple awards from the Americana Music Association. Carlile is also a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $8M for grassroots causes to date and lives in rural Washington state with her wife and two daughters.

About Charlie Puth

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry's most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators across multiple genres. To date, he has amassed over 35 billion career streams, nine multi-platinum singles (including "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore," "See You Again" & more), four Grammy nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic's Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. Puth's latest single "Changes" marks the first release from his highly anticipated fourth studio album "Whatever's Clever!", the follow-up to 2022's CHARLIE which featured platinum-certified hit singles "Light Switch" and "Left and Right" featuring Jung Kook of BTS. Meanwhile, his 2021 co-penned/produced single "Stay" for The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber reigned #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for eleven weeks, and his collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their "I Hope (Remix)" earned him his fourth top 10 charting track on the Billboard Hot 100. Charlie Puth's fourth studio album "Whatever's Clever!" is out March 6, 2026.

About Coco Jones

Coco Jones has captivated the world with her timeless artistry, sensual voice, and emotive songs to become R&B's breakout artist. She signed with High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings in 2022 and released the EP What I Didn't Tell You with the lead single "ICU," which has been certified Platinum. She's been nominated for an impressive eight Grammy Awards—including the coveted Best New Artist accolade and won in 2024 for Best R&B Performance "ICU." The song was lauded by fans and critics alike and peaked at #1 on the Billboard R&B Airplay chart, leading to Best New Artist wins at the BET Awards, The Soul Train Awards and NAACP Image Awards. With the release of 2x Grammy-nominated song "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," off her Grammy nominated debut album Why Not More? this next chapter finds the multihyphenate singer/songwriter and actress stepping into an era of empowerment and connection. Coco Jones was raised in Nashville, TN by a mother who was also a singer, and a father who played in the NFL. Early on, she learned the importance of following her dreams. She began recording at the age of 9 and was called to acting—first as a recurring guest on Disney's musical sketch comedy, So Random!, and in 2012, as the golden-voiced love interest in the network's TV movie, Let It Shine. Since then, she's showcased her formidable acting skills playing Hilary Banks in Peacock's Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air and Netflix's Vampires vs. the Bronx.

About Celimar Rivera Cosme

Celimar Rivera Cosme, a Hard of Hearing native of Naranjito, Puerto Rico, will be performing the Bad Bunny Halftime Show in Puerto Rican Sign Language (LSPR). Celimar is a second-generation member of a Deaf family, and she works with Deaf children at the Colegio San Gabriel for Deaf children as well as with the community as an interpreter in Puerto Rico. She competed in a televised Puerto Rican dance contest reality show, "Claro que Baila." Celimar has performed LSPR renditions for Bad Bunny during his residency in Puerto Rico and is looking forward to performing for the Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime show.

About Fred Michael Beam

Fred Michael Beam, performing the ASL rendition of the National Anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is a celebrated performer, dancer, director, and arts advocate known for his dynamic presence in Deaf theatre and performance. He previously served as the outreach coordinator for NTID Sunshine 2.0, bringing accessible arts and educational programming to audiences nationwide. A versatile artist, Beam has an extensive dance background and has performed with several Deaf dance companies, including the acclaimed Wild Zappers, where he showcased his signature precision, rhythm, and expressive movement.

His stage credits include Mister in The Color Purple (Washington, D.C.), Deaf Duck in Holy Grail of Memphis at the Arden Theatre in Philadelphia, and featured roles in Deaf Broadway's productions of Once on This Island and Sweeney Todd. Beyond the stage, Beam has been a powerful voice for the community, serving as President of the National Black Deaf Advocates. His ongoing commitment to cultural advocacy, representation, and the arts has earned him numerous awards and recognition nationwide.

About Julian Ortiz

Julian Ortiz, delivering the ASL version of "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LX, is a proud Puerto Rican performer who embraces his Deaf identity with strength, confidence, and cultural pride. He celebrates the richness of both Deaf and Puerto Rican cultures through the power of music, bringing visibility, authenticity, and empowerment to every stage he enters. His work includes music performing at nationally featured Amazon livestream performances and at major festivals, where he works to elevate music artistry in sign language.

SOURCE NFL