Super Bowl Marketing Expert and Villanova School of Business Professor Charles R. Taylor--What to Expect out of the NFL's Biggest Night

VILLANOVA, Pa., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As brands gear up for the fiercest battle in advertisement during this year's big game, Charles R. Taylor , PhD, professor of marketing at the Villanova School of Business, is available to discuss breaking news about advertisers ahead of game day.

Professor Taylor will be available for interviews during and after the game to analyze ad creative, assess their impact on brands, and discuss how the industry capitalized on this year's event.

Who: Professor Charles Taylor is a nationally known expert on advertising and marketing with a deep knowledge of Super Bowl ads. He is the editor of the International Journal of Advertising , and the past president of the American Academy of Advertising . He has also consulted for General Motors and Clear Channel Communications. Professor Taylor literally wrote the book on game-day advertising, with his book " Winning the Advertising Game: Lessons from the Super Bowl AD Champions (Business Guides on the Go)" coming out February 7.

What Professor Taylor forecasts for 2025:

Winning ads combine viewer likability with brand differentiation. Research from over 20 years of Super Bowl ads shows that ads liked by viewers and with a clear, unique brand message succeed most.

State Farm's decision to sit out the Super Bowl is calculated. After last year's standout ad featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger , State Farm opted out due to sensitivities around California wildfires and insurance controversies.

, State Farm opted out due to sensitivities around wildfires and insurance controversies. Product categories shift: more snacks, fewer cars. Doritos, Ritz, Pringles, Reese's, and Mountain Dew are among the many snack and beverage brands featured. Jeep is the only confirmed auto advertiser so far.

Humor and celebrities remain popular. Though 2024 saw record celebrity usage, some brands like Taco Bell are turning to "real people." Humor continues to be a reliable tactic.

More new advertisers are entering the game. Fresh entrants like Bosch, Haagen Dazs, and Instacart aim to build awareness with the Super Bowl's massive reach.

AI cautiously debuts in ads. Bosch and GoDaddy highlight product features with AI, while Avocados from Mexico experiments with AI-generated images in non-Super Bowl campaigns.

experiments with AI-generated images in non-Super Bowl campaigns. Bud and Bud Light return to basics. Budweiser's iconic Clydesdale foal and Bud Light's humor signal a reset after controversy.

Social media and influencers boost pre-game buzz. Doritos' "Crash the Super Bowl" and brands like FanDuel and Taco Bell leverage social media campaigns to engage younger audiences.

