Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes Joins Hyperice as Investor and Athlete Ambassador

Mahomes and Hyperice will work together to further accelerate the recovery technology category globally, which includes collaborative efforts around Hyperice's newly launched HyperSmart connected technology devices and data-driven digital ecosystem. Mahomes has relied on Hyperice products for years to optimize performance and recovery. His personal experience, along with the company's explosive growth profile, led to his investment and multi-year brand ambassador deal.

Mahomes joins the growing world-class roster of Hyperice athletes including 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant, reigning US Open Champion, Naomi Osaka, and current UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, alongside a long list of game changers like Juju Smith-Schuster, Blake Griffin and Lindsey Vonn.

"I've used Hyperice throughout my career as an instrumental part of my overall training and recovery routines to ensure I'm performing at my peak on game day," said Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. "My career has just begun and Hyperice gives me the tools and confidence to accelerate my recovery time and improve longevity."

"Hyperice is the leader in one of the fastest growing health and wellness categories, recovery technology, and the alignment with Patrick only accelerates our growth trajectory," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "Patrick is the most dynamic and versatile young talents in the NFL. As impressive as he is on the field, his investment in and advocacy for Hyperice shows his forward-thinking approach to future successes off the field."

In only his third season, Mahomes is widely regarded as the most electrifying, athletic and dangerous quarterback in the NFL. After playing in only one game his 2017 rookie season, he's been on an historic tear as a starter earning the NFL Most Valuable Player Award in 2018, followed by a Super Bowl Championship and Super Bowl MVP in the 2019-20 season. The Kansas City Chiefs are 32-8 heading into this season with Mahomes as their starter. The former Texas Tech football and baseball star was selected 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since 2010, professional athletes have relied on Hyperice to perform at their best, reduce risk of injury, and extend career longevity. While many athletes incorporate stretching and hydration as a form of warmup and recovery, Hyperice offers the most advanced, effective and diverse range of technologies, awarded for innovation in percussion, thermal, vibration, and dynamic compression.

For more information about Hyperice, visit www.hyperice.com .

About HYPERICE:

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired NormaTec , innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

Media Contact:

Hyperice

Ross Fenton, Jack Taylor PR

415-722-3489

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyperice

Related Links

http://www.hyperice.com

